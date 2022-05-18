Man wanted for murdering Mattapan woman captured in Florida

The man wanted for fatally stabbing a 40-year-old woman near her Mattapan home last week is now in custody in Florida, according to records in Florida and Boston.
Terkeshia Boykins was attacked around 9:40 p.m. May 10 on Rosewood Street where she lived, Boston police have said. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after Boykins’ murder, 39-year-old Christopher Howard was identified as the person responsible for the fatal stabbing and an arrest warrant charging him with murder was issued by Dorchester Municipal Court, records show.
Police said Boykins was the victim of domestic violence although they have declined to identify the relationship with Howard.
Howard was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department Tuesday and remains in custody at the Jacksonville jail, according to the department.
The circumstances of his capture were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
