Man wanted for murdering Mattapan woman captured in Florida

The man wanted for fatally stabbing a 40-year-old woman near her Mattapan home last week is now in custody in Florida, according to records in Florida and Boston.

Terkeshia Boykins was attacked around 9:40 p.m. May 10 on Rosewood Street where she lived, Boston police have said. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after Boykins’ murder, 39-year-old Christopher Howard was identified as the person responsible for the fatal stabbing and an arrest warrant charging him with murder was issued by Dorchester Municipal Court, records show.