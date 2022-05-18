Needham man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager

The man, who was not immediately identified, was charged with open and gross lewdness, Needham police said in a statement.

A 38-year-old Needham man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager Friday near the town’s middle school, police said.

He was arrested around 2:15 p.m. following a police investigation. Last Friday, police responded to a report of a man who exposed himself to a teenager near Pollard Middle School at 2:30 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

In a separate statement last Friday, police said there was “no attempt to entice,” the teen, but asked for the public’s help to locate a suspect described as a white male in his ‘40s, with “dark wavy hair and a large beer belly.”

No further information was released.

