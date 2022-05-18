New director for House of Seven Gables managed sites in Wyoming and Missouri

The House of Seven Gables in Salem has selected Dakota Russell as its next executive director.

Russell, who has extensive experience managing historic sites in Wyoming and Missouri, assumes his new post June 6, succeeding Kara McLaughlin, who is leaving after nine years as executive director.

Russell has most recently been executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, which works to preserve the historic structures and artifacts on the northwest Wyoming site where more than 14,000 Japanese-Americans were interned during World War II. He previously worked with Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, managing interpretive operations at the Nathan Boone Homestead, Osage Village, Harry S. Truman Birthplace, and Battle of Carthage locations.