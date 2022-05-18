Newton entertains and educates with Earth Day festival

Green Newton President Marcia Cooper said the festival served as a way to bring more people into the conversation about how residents can prevent local environmental degradation.

The city of Newton’s Climate and Sustainability Team, the EV Task Force, and nonprofit Green Newton organized the event to try and educate residents on ways to contribute to environmental sustainability in their neighborhoods.

Live music, face painting, green technology showcases, and a children’s petting zoo were all part of the city’s annual Earth Day festival April 24 at Newton City Hall.

“When you get down to the real nitty gritty of things, we want people to stop and learn about things like induction cooking — learn about why an electric vehicle is way better than buying an old gas guzzler,” Cooper said in an interview.

Marcia Cooper, president of Green Newton, which co-organized the festival, leads a booth to educate residents about the work of the organization. Taylor Coester

The Newton Citizens Commission on Energy found in their most recent report in 2019 that 60 percent of total greenhouse gas carbon emissions in Newton come from houses and cars. Cooper said the most effective way to reduce this percentage and overall greenhouse gas emissions in Newton is to first recognize that everyone plays a role in climate change.

“People need to stop and think about that. It’s not the next guy,” Cooper said in an interview. “It’s each one of us.”

Cooper encouraged residents to consider making changes in their lives.

“If it’s 60 percent of how we use energy in our homes and how we transport ourselves, then maybe people will stop to think and say, ‘Wait a minute. Maybe I should adjust the thermostat in my home. Maybe I should consider an electric vehicle for my next car, or walk or bike more,’” Cooper said.

Emmy Tolsdorf, an intern for Green Newton, talked with attendees about the work of the organization. Taylor Coester

At the Green Newton booth, Emmy Tolsdorf and Elizabeth Sockwell talked with guests about how global issues of climate change can be localized to the Newton area. Elizabeth Sockwell, a board member of Green Newton and founder of the 4C Tree Project, said Earth Day gives Newton the opportunity to spread more awareness and reach out to residents to bring about change.

“Earth Day is a really great opportunity to get new people who might care about the planet but don’t know the right actions they can take,” Sockwell said. “And with Green Newton, our work is local, so we want to give Newton residents really local, tangible actions that can really help them contribute to saving the planet.”

Sockwell started the 4C Tree Project, which aims to bring people together through planting trees to commemorate local lives lost to COVID-19. So far, project volunteers have raised over $50,000 and have planted over 260 trees in the past year with the help of Newton’s Department of Urban Forestry. Sockwell said after working on the project, she learned about how trees are vital in flood prevention, stormwater management, and avoiding soil runoff.

“Through this project, we have brought people together and created a long lasting living memorial for those who died during the pandemic here in Newton,” Sockwell said. “So, again, it’s a global problem, a global tragedy, but we are trying to focus on what we can do locally both for the community and for our planet at the same time.”

Dark Crushes, a local Alternative 80’s rock band, opened up the festival with live music. The band chanted “Buy less stuff, no more plastic” during their performance. Alanis Broussard

Chali’Naru Dones, co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Newton Committee, led guests in voicing a Land Acknowledgement, a formal statement recognizing Indigenous Peoples and their land. Alanis Broussard

Chali’Naru Dones, co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Newton Committee, sounded off the event by reading a Land Acknowledgement, a formal statement showing gratitude and respect toward Indigenous Peoples being the original stewards of the land.

She hopes more visibility will be given to Indigenous People on Earth Day.

“This is our land,” Dones said. “A lot of people don’t realize that this is Indigenous land. Whichever way you look at it, we were here first.”

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Newton Committee is currently planning for this year’s all-day Indigenous Peoples’ Day event in Newton planned for Oct. 11. The committee is seeking volunteers and donations to make the event happen.

Zayamuka Sheraton, 5, wearing fox face paint, licks an ice cream cone from the Frosty Boston ice cream truck as she looks at animals from the Enchanted Animal Parties’ petting zoo. Her mother, Tamara Sheraton, said their family always tries to do something for Earth Day whether making blue and green earth cookies in Newton or turning off all their lights for an hour at 8 p.m. in South Africa, where they are from. Taylor Coester

Children and families surrounded the Enchanted Animal Parties petting zoo at the Newton Earth Day festival. The line to see the animals stretched along the grass to the road where vendors had their booths. Taylor Coester

The festival featured various activities for kids and families — such as a petting zoo, face painting, nature themed tables, an ice cream truck, bingo and educational booths.

Jing Wu reaches out to interact with the farm animals showcased at the petting zoo for children put on by Enchanted Animal Parties. Alanis Broussard

Etsko Meyers paints a rainbow on the forehead of Adelyn Huang, 5, in the grassy lawn outside the Newton City Hall for the Earth Day festival. Taylor Coester

George Kirby, a member of the Newton Electric Vehicle Task Force, organized the display of 10 electric vehicles, which circled the driveway at City Hall. Taylor Coester

Waneta Trabert, director of sustainable materials management for the Department of Public Works in Newton, carries a compost bin for Black Earth Compost. Black Earth Compost provides a curbside composting pickup service. Taylor Coester

This year’s Newton Earth Day Festival was held at the War Memorial Circle at Newton City Hall April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Taylor Coester

Justin Grimes (right), a worker for the Newton location of Landry’s Bicycles, stands behind the electric bikes, which were at the event for attendees to test ride. Taylor Coester

Veckyv Hernandez and Leigh Meunier lead a booth focusing on the work of Climate CREW, a network of community leaders striving to help people prepare for and respond to environmental crises. Alanis Broussard

The festival featured the work of Climate Communities Responding to Extreme Weather, a local network that shared information about how to proactively prepare and respond to environmental crises, such as the projected flooding of the Charles River due to more intense storms and rainfall connected with climate change.

Leigh Meunier, a project coordinator for Climate CREW, said they are currently working on solutions.

“A lot of that work is thinking about things we can do in advance,” Meunier said in an interview. “Getting at root causes of stuff that causes a lot of the crises and causes a lot of the trauma around crises.”

Claire Eidson stands with her children, Andrew Eidson, 7, and Piper Eidson, 8, at the NEC Solar booth, one of the vendors at the festival. Taylor Coester

Andrew Eidson, 7, fills a water bottle at a portable Massachusetts Water Resources Authority filling station at the Earth Day festival. Taylor Coester





Ava Novack, 3, feeds a ball into the award-winning, joint Newton North and South high school “LigerBots” FIRST Robotics Team 2877 robot. Children would roll a ball into the robot and catch the ball as it shot out on the other side. Taylor Coester

Alexander Yam, 4, and Amanda Yam, 8, smile with their faces painted in front of purple flowers at the end of the event. Taylor Coester

Taylor Coester and Alanis Broussard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



