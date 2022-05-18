Newton entertains and educates with Earth Day festival

Live music, face painting, green technology showcases, and a children’s petting zoo were all part of the city’s annual Earth Day festival April 24 at Newton City Hall.
The city of Newton’s Climate and Sustainability Team, the EV Task Force, and nonprofit Green Newton organized the event to try and educate residents on ways to contribute to environmental sustainability in their neighborhoods.
Green Newton President Marcia Cooper said the festival served as a way to bring more people into the conversation about how residents can prevent local environmental degradation.
“When you get down to the real nitty gritty of things, we want people to stop and learn about things like induction cooking — learn about why an electric vehicle is way better than buying an old gas guzzler,” Cooper said in an interview.
The Newton Citizens Commission on Energy found in their most recent report in 2019 that 60 percent of total greenhouse gas carbon emissions in Newton come from houses and cars. Cooper said the most effective way to reduce this percentage and overall greenhouse gas emissions in Newton is to first recognize that everyone plays a role in climate change.
“People need to stop and think about that. It’s not the next guy,” Cooper said in an interview. “It’s each one of us.”
Cooper encouraged residents to consider making changes in their lives.
“If it’s 60 percent of how we use energy in our homes and how we transport ourselves, then maybe people will stop to think and say, ‘Wait a minute. Maybe I should adjust the thermostat in my home. Maybe I should consider an electric vehicle for my next car, or walk or bike more,’” Cooper said.
At the Green Newton booth, Emmy Tolsdorf and Elizabeth Sockwell talked with guests about how global issues of climate change can be localized to the Newton area. Elizabeth Sockwell, a board member of Green Newton and founder of the 4C Tree Project, said Earth Day gives Newton the opportunity to spread more awareness and reach out to residents to bring about change.
“Earth Day is a really great opportunity to get new people who might care about the planet but don’t know the right actions they can take,” Sockwell said. “And with Green Newton, our work is local, so we want to give Newton residents really local, tangible actions that can really help them contribute to saving the planet.”
Sockwell started the 4C Tree Project, which aims to bring people together through planting trees to commemorate local lives lost to COVID-19. So far, project volunteers have raised over $50,000 and have planted over 260 trees in the past year with the help of Newton’s Department of Urban Forestry. Sockwell said after working on the project, she learned about how trees are vital in flood prevention, stormwater management, and avoiding soil runoff.
“Through this project, we have brought people together and created a long lasting living memorial for those who died during the pandemic here in Newton,” Sockwell said. “So, again, it’s a global problem, a global tragedy, but we are trying to focus on what we can do locally both for the community and for our planet at the same time.”
Chali’Naru Dones, co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Newton Committee, sounded off the event by reading a Land Acknowledgement, a formal statement showing gratitude and respect toward Indigenous Peoples being the original stewards of the land.
She hopes more visibility will be given to Indigenous People on Earth Day.
“This is our land,” Dones said. “A lot of people don’t realize that this is Indigenous land. Whichever way you look at it, we were here first.”
The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Newton Committee is currently planning for this year’s all-day Indigenous Peoples’ Day event in Newton planned for Oct. 11. The committee is seeking volunteers and donations to make the event happen.
The festival featured various activities for kids and families — such as a petting zoo, face painting, nature themed tables, an ice cream truck, bingo and educational booths.
The festival featured the work of Climate Communities Responding to Extreme Weather, a local network that shared information about how to proactively prepare and respond to environmental crises, such as the projected flooding of the Charles River due to more intense storms and rainfall connected with climate change.
Leigh Meunier, a project coordinator for Climate CREW, said they are currently working on solutions.
“A lot of that work is thinking about things we can do in advance,” Meunier said in an interview. “Getting at root causes of stuff that causes a lot of the crises and causes a lot of the trauma around crises.”
Taylor Coester and Alanis Broussard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.