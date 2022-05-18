Outdoor fun, pesky weeds, and garden tours

Malden ’s first ever PorchFest will take place on June 11 with over 40 musical acts on porches, in parks, and at block parties across the city, providing free music in family-friendly outdoor settings. Locations and routes will be available at www.maldenporchfest.com . The coordinators are currently seeking volunteers and donors to help make the event a success, and donations can be made to their website to help with printing maps and signs, buying insurance and supplies, and developing branding materials.

Assembly Row in Somerville will host a series of outdoor programs throughout the summer and into September so that visitors can enjoy the amenities the neighborhood has to offer. It will beginning with Yoga in The Park on Saturdays until Sept. 24 along the Mystic River with perks from Lululemon, coupled with weekly volleyball, cornhole, and bocce leagues sponsored by Volo Sports. From June 7 to July 26, Assembly Line Park will host free workouts at the FITRow Sweat Series , sponsored by PUMA. To cap off the summer season, Riverfest will return with a day filled with free events, fun, and fireworks on Sept. 10 and will include a mini–Artisan Market in Baxter Park. The full summer calendar can be found assemblyrow.com/visit/events/ .

The Concord Museum Guild of Volunteers will host the 33rd annual Garden Tour in an in-person format for the first time in two years. Garden lovers will be able to tour six private gardens, many on historic properties, on June 3 and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Tour is self-guided and self-paced, and tickets are good for either or both days, however each garden may only be visited once. Garden goers should arrive at 9 a.m. to pick up maps and programs prior to starting out at the Concord Museum located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. Tickets may be purchased online at concordmuseum.org or the day of the tour.

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host the North Shore “State of the Coast” Report via Zoom on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. The analytical assessment uses the latest data to provide a snapshot of current coastal conditions, along with future-facing strategies and opportunities to create a more resilient and healthier coast. The coastal communities to be discussed include Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Newbury, Newburyport, Rockport, Rowley, Salem, Salisbury, and Swampscott. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.

The Hopkinton Center for the Arts will host its 17th annual Arts in Bloom show from May 22 to June 15 at 98 Hayden Rowe St. The theme for this years exhibition is hope, perseverance, and the strength of the human spirit. The art call received 155 submissions from Massachusetts and surrounding states, and the Arts in Bloom juror Sorin Bica, selected 40 for display in this year’s exhibition. Six pieces were identified for an award and will be honored with fresh flower arrangements designed by the Hopkinton Garden Club members on May 26 to May 29. There will be a free artist reception open to the public on May 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit hopartscenter.org.

For people struggling with weeding their gardens and lawns now that the warmer months are upon us, the Hudson Garden Club and gardening guru Andi Ross will host an informational program titled “It’s A Weedy World After All” on May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St. Ross will characterize pesky weeds, explain how to identify them and how they propagate and explore strategies to properly remove and manage them. The event is open to the public and doors will open at 6:40 p.m. Parking is free, masks are optional, and complimentary refreshments will be served following the presentation. For more information, visit The Hudson Garden Club at www.facebook.com/hudsongardenclub.

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts is in urgent need of diapers and wipes and is sponsoring donation drives at four centers through the end of May including Chestnut Hill Square, University Station in Westwood, and Westgate Mall in Brockton. For more information on where to find locations, visit easternusa.salvationarmy.org/massachusetts/.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.