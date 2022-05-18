Pedestrian struck in Gloucester, flown to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester and flown to a hospital for treatment, officials said Wednesday night.

The pedestrian, 70, of Rockport, was struck in the area of 85 Washington St. at 12:44 p.m., Gloucester police said in a statement.

Paramedics treated the person for serious injuries at the scene. A MedFlight was called to transport them to a regional trauma center, police said.