Pedestrian struck in Gloucester, flown to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester and flown to a hospital for treatment, officials said Wednesday night.
The pedestrian, 70, of Rockport, was struck in the area of 85 Washington St. at 12:44 p.m., Gloucester police said in a statement.
Paramedics treated the person for serious injuries at the scene. A MedFlight was called to transport them to a regional trauma center, police said.
The person’s condition was not known Wednesday night.
The driver remained at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
