Pickup truck erupts in flames at McDonald’s drive-thru in Framingham

The truck, he said, was in close proximity to the building but was underneath the awning where people order food.

The report of the single-alarm fire at 343 Cochituate Rd. came in around 11:20 a.m. after a nearby police officer working road detail heard a “loud pop,” spotted the white 2020 GMC Denali on fire and reported it, said Framingham Fire Deputy Chief Kurt O’Rourke in a telephone interview.

A pickup truck erupted in flames at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Framingham on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, officials said.

O’Rourke said the driver also heard the “pop,” and he jumped out of the truck because it scared him. The fire started in the back, but the entire vehicle was eventually involved, he said.

The initial fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but crews stayed on scene for around 45 minutes to an hour to monitor a small gas leak, O’Rourke said.

The driver is a plumber, O’Rourke said, and had some settling tanks and several battery-operated tools in the back. The fire is believed to be caused by the battery operated tools and after its battery failed, O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke estimated that the damage of the truck and tools was around $60,000, and the damage to the awning was around $5,000 to $10,000. He said the roof and lighting of the awning was damaged.

The McDonald’s restaurant closed while fire crews were at the scene, O’Rourke said. An employee at the McDonald’s said at around 2 p.m. that the inside space would open in 15 minutes, but the drive-thru is closed.

