Rape suspect arrested on warrant by Boston police

Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery, police said in a posting on bpdnews.com .

Boston police arrested a Lawrence man who was wanted for allegedly committing a rape in downtown Boston last Saturday.

Edwin Fantauzzi was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

Police said detectives from the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit obtained arrest warrants for Fantauzzi in connection with a rape in the area of the Harrison Avenue that was reported at 6:30 a.m. May 14.

Authorities didn’t specify the age or gender of the victim.

Fantauzzi was previously arrested in November 2018 in New Jersey on charges of assault with intent to rape a child in Boston.

He pleaded guilty in that case in March 2019 to charges of enticing a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, legal filings show.

He received a jail term of two years and six months in that case, with credit for 107 days spent in custody while the matter was pending, according to legal filings.

Fantauzzi listed as a Level 3 sex offender by the state Sex Offender Registry Board, which says he also has a prior 2015 conviction on his record for indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older.

