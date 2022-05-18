R.I. Governor McKee isn’t cooked yet. But he’s in desperate need of a reset.

But the WPRI-12/Roger Williams University poll released Tuesday makes it crystal clear that his strategy of riding incumbency to victory is missing the mark. His 44.5 percent job approval rating among likely Democratic voters, coming at a moment when the state is running an $878 million surplus, shows he hasn’t done a very good job explaining to voters what he’s doing to make their lives better.

Dan McKee isn’t as bad a governor as his Democratic and Republican opponents want us to believe, and he’s certainly not a Buddy Cianci-level criminal mastermind and woefully incompetent at the same time, which is how those candidates are going to paint him when they start to spend money on negative advertising this summer.

Instead, he has spent far too much time blaming the media for its aggressive coverage of the questionable contract he gave to an education consulting firm and blaming his staff for everything else, whether it was the decision to give state employees bonuses to the bizarre confirmation-pullout-return dance that he did for a candidate forum a few weeks ago.

The poll shows McKee in a statistical tie with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, with former secretary of state Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz trailing far behind.

With 37 percent still undecided, it’s clearly anyone’s race, but there’s little chance Foulkes is going to be polling in the single digits for much longer. McKee still has a chance to pick up some of those voters who haven’t made up their minds, and he’s already hinted at a potential sales tax reduction or something else to help the middle class.

But McKee has a bigger challenge to overcome in this race: He’s boring.

The poll shows that only 6.2 percent of likely primary voters think he’s doing an excellent job, while just 7 percent saying he’s doing poorly. A whopping 75 percent of voters think he’s either doing a good or fair job, which is some combination of lackluster support or tepid opposition.

He might be able to ride that wave of mediocrity to victory if voters saw him as the only person who could beat back a Donald Trump-like Republican, or if he was the clear moderate firewall against a progressive takeover of the State House. But voters have plenty of alternatives in this race.

Gorbea has run a much stronger campaign than she’s been given credit for, and now she’s carrying herself like the frontrunner in the race. Her next test is going to be how she handles the attacks that are undoubtedly about to come her way.

Nobody knows who Foulkes is yet, but she’s going to spend a million dollars changing that over the next few months. There’s always going to be at least some appetite among moderate voters for the smart, business-friendly candidate.

Brown and Muñoz are both on their second campaigns for governor, and neither of them are going to take votes from McKee. But they will spend plenty of time roughing him up.

None of this means McKee is cooked yet.

But he needs to reset his campaign, and start proving to voters why he deserves to be elected to a full four-year term.

He could use some surrogates – where the heck are all those mayors who say they’re supporting him? – to defend his record and explain why he’s a good choice. Because the strategy of running the clock out on this race isn’t going to work.

