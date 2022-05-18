State health officials confirm rare case of monkeypox in Massachusetts

“Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body,” the statement said, adding that most infections last between two and four weeks.

The man is in a hospital and is in good condition, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement, and officials are working to identify people in close contact while he was infectious. The confirmed case “poses no risk to the public,” the statement said.

Massachusetts public health officials on Wednesday said a man who recently traveled to Canada has a confirmed case of monkeypox, the first case of the rare viral disease to be officially identified in the United States this year.

It is the first monkeypox case that has been identified in the United States this year while nine cases have been identified in the United Kingdom this month, the statement said. The first case in the UK was detected in a man who recently traveled to Nigeria, while the other eight people had not reported recent travel, the statement said.

State health officials said the virus does not easily spread among people but can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores, respiratory droplets through face-to-face contact, or contaminated items, such as bed sheets or clothing.

The case was initially tested late Tuesday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain and was confirmed Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.

Monkeypox can cause flu-like symptoms and may turn to lesions in one area of the body before spreading to other parts, the statement said. The virus can also be “clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus,” the statement said.

Health officials are recommending clinicians consider a monkeypox diagnosis in people “who present with an otherwise unexplained rash” or who have traveled in the last 30 days to a country with either a confirmed or suspected case of the virus, or who may have had contact with someone who has it, the statement said.

Officials said the virus is common in parts of central and west Africa where people have been exposed through “bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.” Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case of monkeypox.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.