Three teens arrested for alleged assaults on two workers in Dedham Square

Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday for an assault that injured two workers in Dedham Square on May 7, police said.
A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged with multiple counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, Dedham police said in a statement.
One teen was also charged with multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
The teenagers, who were not identified because of their age, are from towns outside of Dedham, police said.
Police responded to the bus stop at the corner of Washington Street and High Street at 11:30 p.m. on May 7 for a disturbance and found “a chaotic scene,” between a group of teens and employees of a local business, police said in an earlier statement.
The injured workers were transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
