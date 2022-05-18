Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 1 in Saugus

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday closed the northbound lanes on Route 1 in Saugus, according to MassDOT.
The crash was first reported around 5:40 a.m. Traffic was being detoured at Main Street in that city, according to MassDOT. As of 7 a.m. the road remained closed.
Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US 1 at the Main Street exit. NB lanes are currently closed and traffic is detoured off at Main Street. Clean-up is ongoing. Expect delays in the area and seek alt Route.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 18, 2022
Drivers are being cautioned that delays should be expected.
