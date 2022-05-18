fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 1 in Saugus

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated May 18, 2022, 49 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday closed the northbound lanes on Route 1 in Saugus, according to MassDOT.

The crash was first reported around 5:40 a.m. Traffic was being detoured at Main Street in that city, according to MassDOT. As of 7 a.m. the road remained closed.

Drivers are being cautioned that delays should be expected.

No further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video