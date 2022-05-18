Transit advocates fume over end of Rhode Island express beach bus

Now RIPTA is ending the service, citing low ridership and staffing problems. Cole, who is the vice president of the union for RIPTA drivers, acknowledges that ridership has dwindled over the years, but that’s due to a lack of marketing, he said. With gas prices and the cost of living rising for many Rhode Island families, now is not the time to give up the routes, Cole said.

PROVIDENCE — Joe Cole used to drive the RIPTA express beach bus, taking families from the urban core of Rhode Island to its South County beaches. Everyone on board, including him, was happy to spend at least some time going to the beach.

“You don’t kick someone when they’re down,” said Cole, of the Amalgamated Transit Union 618. “If anything, you try to pick them up.”

Cole is among those objecting to the end of the RIPTA seasonal express beach bus. In recent years the express beach bus would take people from places like North Providence, Providence, Woonsocket, Central Falls or Cranston to Scarborough Beach, Roger Wheeler Beach or Galilee on weekends or holidays. The round trip would drop people off at the beach around 10:30 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m., at a cost of $2 per ride.

“If they marketed it, they’ll have ridership,” Cole said.

Last year, the service averaged nine passengers per trip, according to RIPTA spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry. Perry also cited staffing issues that the agency is facing. It cost $85,000 a year to run the express bus, meaning it cost about $112 per person, Raposo Perry said.

Raposo Perry noted that RIPTA still has other lines that reach Rhode Island beaches, including a new Route 68 that will connect the North End of Newport with First Beach. Route 14 provides year-round weekday and some Saturday service from Kennedy Plaza in Providence to Narragansett Town Beach. And people can take the 66 bus from Kennedy Plaza to URI and then switch to the 69 to get to Galilee and Narragansett. There are also buses that take people to Oakland Beach in Warwick and Lincoln Woods.

To transit advocates like Amy Glidden, though, the other routes RIPTA is citing as alternatives to the beach express bus aren’t great alternatives at all, because they’ll sometimes involve multiple transfers for someone coming from, say, Pawtucket. That’s a tough sell when you’re lugging your kids and a few beach chairs.

“It’s not realistic to expect people to bring their beach gear and their children and transfer to two, maybe even three buses,” Glidden said in a phone interview as she waited for her own bus.

Glidden is a member of the Rhode Island Transit Riders, which advocates for the interests of people who, like her, take the bus. For her own personal shore activities, she usually takes the 60 bus to get to Colt State Park in Bristol, but even that is not the most convenient: It leaves people at the end of the park, which is quite a long walk before you actually get to the sparkling bay views and occasional Del’s truck at the waterfront.

Glidden also said that while it may be true that ridership was down for the beach express bus, it’s been picking up on other routes lately. It may also have picked up on the beach express bus when it started later this year if RIPTA had given it the chance, Glidden said.

“I hope this is not the end,” Glidden said.

John Flaherty, deputy director of the anti-sprawl group Grow Smart RI, said he was “very disappointed” that RIPTA is pulling back on the route, even as he understood why RIPTA might want to move funds away from an underperforming route.

But why is this happening? Is it because of a lack of marketing? Almost 80 percent of the state, Flaherty said, lives within a 10-minute walk of a transit stop, yet less than 3 percent of the state actually uses it as a way to get to work. The state has a transit master plan that essentially calls for doubling transit service. When is the state going to fund implementation of it?

“I’m not necessarily criticizing the shorter-term decision to scale back on the beach bus if it’s not meeting a demand,” Flaherty said. “But the demand ought to be a lot greater if people knew about it, and if the service worked in a way that got people going more quickly.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.