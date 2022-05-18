Two men steal gold chain, drag man through parking lot in Burlington, police say

Burlington police said they are looking for two men who allegedly stole a gold chain from a man who tried to sell it to them, and then dragged him through a parking lot as they fled in a car Wednesday afternoon.

The three met inside a car in a parking lot at 52 Second Ave. at about 2 p.m., Burlington police said in a statement.

One of the suspects grabbed the gold chain once it was presented to them, and the driver accelerated the vehicle rapidly and drove away as the victim tried to hold onto the chain, the statement said.

Advertisement

“The victim was dragged through a parking lot and onto Second Avenue before he lost his grip on the chain and car door and fell to the ground,” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male with facial tattoos, police said. The other was described as a Hispanic male with dreadlocks who was wearing a blue sweatshirt.

They were driving a black Acura sedan, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with any information on this incident should call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.