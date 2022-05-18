‘Undecided’ leads the race for Rhode Island governor by a lot

You should check out the full results. Meanwhile, here are five (fairly obvious) takeaways.

WPRI-12 and Roger Williams University released their first survey of Rhode Island Democrats this election season on Tuesday, and Governor Dan McKee (25 percent) and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (23 percent) are in a statistical tie in the gubernatorial primary.

There are still lots of undecided voters.

If “undecided” had a campaign manager, they would be getting a bonus right now. Four months out from the Democratic primary, 37 percent of likely Democratic primary voters said they aren’t sure who they’ll support in the governor’s race. If 135,000 people will vote in the primary, that’s around 50,000 people who are very much up for grabs.

Advertisement

How does this compare to the past? In 2014, when the Democratic primary for governor was between state treasurer Gina Raimondo, Providence mayor Angel Taveras, and Clay Pell, a WPRI-12 poll (conducted by Fleming) from late May pegged the undecided number in the low 20s. For what it’s worth, Taveras was slightly ahead of Raimondo, the eventual winner, in that poll.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The cost of living is a big concern.

When voters were asked about the issue that worries them the most, cost of living blew away the competition across the board, with 36 percent of voters saying it’s top of mind. That was followed by health care (18.2 percent), education (12.8 percent), and taxes (11.8 percent). For the age 18-39 demographic, 43 percent said cost of living is their No. 1 issue.

Treasurer Magaziner is a huge favorite.

While the race for governor can still go anyone’s way, it’s going to be awfully difficult to knock off Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District. There are still 50 percent of voters who are undecided, but Magaziner is at 33 percent, while everyone else is polling in the single digits. At 5 percent, former state representative David Segal is in second place.

Advertisement

No one in the race is surprised by those results at this point. Sarah Morgenthau has now released a television commercial, and Segal has the resources to raise his name recognition in the coming months.

Rhode Island is Biden country (kind of).

If President Joe Biden needs a vacation this summer, he might want to consider Newport. While his national approval rating is stuck somewhere in the low 40s, 60 percent of Democrats here say they think he’s doing an excellent or good job. That’s not quite as high as he’d like (think about where he would be if Rhode Island Republicans were surveyed), but he still has a much higher job approval rating than Governor McKee, who is at 44 percent.

Anything can happen in the LG’s race.

More than half of Democratic primary voters are unsure of how they’ll vote in the race for lieutenant governor, but incumbent Sabina Matos is in front with 21 percent. State Representative Deborah Ruggiero and state Senator Cynthia Mendes are at 13 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

The survey did not include former state representative Larry Valencia, who just entered the primary and is trying to run the Bob Healey playbook of trying to abolish the office.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement













Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.