Vermont native slain in Texas; was set to compete in cycling race

Police said officers responded to an apartment at 1708 Maple Ave., where a woman told dispatch she’d returned home to find her friend, later identified as Wilson, bleeding and unconscious. Investigators later determined Wilson had been shot multiple times, the statement said.

Austin police said Saturday in a statement that Wilson was shot to death May 11 in that city. She had been scheduled to compete in a race last Saturday, VeloNews reported.

Austin, Tex., police are investigating the fatal shooting last week of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native, Dartmouth College graduate, and competitive off-road cyclist who was killed days before a race in Texas, according to authorities.

“We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time,” said Wilson’s parents, Eric and Karen, in a statement included in a Facebook posting Saturday from the Riverside School, a private school in Lyndonville, Vt., that Wilson attended. “While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others.”

Officers and paramedics who arrived on scene performed life-saving measures, police said, but Wilson succumbed to her injuries.

“Detectives have identified a person of interest,” said the police statement. “There is no reason to suspect any threats to the public, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act.”

An Austin police spokesperson said Wednesday that the department had “no updates on this case at this time.”

Wilson graduated from Dartmouth in 2019 and skied for the college team, according to her athletic bio on the team’s website. The bio said that before she enrolled at Dartmouth, Wilson earned two letters in cycling, three in soccer, and four in alpine skiing at Burke Mountain Academy, where she captained the soccer team her senior year.

In addition, the bio noted that both of Wilson’s parents are former members of the US Ski Team, and that Wilson participated in National Spanish Honors Society and Cum Laude Society and enjoyed cycling and playing piano.

Wilson had more recently documented her competitive cycling events online via Instagram and Substack.

“It was thrilling to line up with this incredible group of riders - from all disciplines - to kick off the start of the @lifetimegrandprix series,” Wilson posted April 10 to Instagram after a race. “There’s lots to say about how the race played out - it was so deeply dynamic & exciting. More than anything, though, I am humbled; humbled to be here in the first place, to be friends and competitors with this group of women, to have found myself in the lead group from the beginning of the race, and finally to have come away with a solo victory after making an attack on the last climb.”

Officials at Burke Mountain Academy, an East Burke, Vt.-based college preparatory school for competitive skiers that Wilson graduated from in 2014, remembered her in recent statements as a diligent and well-liked student athlete.

“The entire Burke Mountain Academy community was devastated to learn of the passing of Moriah Wilson ‘14,” said Head of School Willy Booker. “ ... Moriah was an inspiration to our community, and her death at a moment when her athletic star seemed so assuredly ascendant only amplifies the deep sense of loss associated with a beautiful life that ended far too early.”

Booker’s words were echoed by former Head of School Kirk Dwyer, who said Wilson’s father was a longtime coach at Burke and that Wilson grew up skiing in the school’s weekend program.

“We all share a profound feeling of sadness and loss in Moriah’s death,” Dwyer said. “Our hearts go out to Matt, Karen, Eric, all her family, and close friends. Moriah was inextricably part of BMA, a deeply embedded Burkie.”

Dwyer said he had just recently been “following Moriah’s achievements as Eric said how excited she was by her cycling results and turning professional. Looking at her photos and videos, one description which comes to mind is incandescent. Moriah matured into a vibrant, confident, and proud young woman pursuing her passion and living life to the fullest.

Dwyer added that Wilson after two knee injuries “turned her athletic commitment to cycling, recently winning a top national level competition by over twenty minutes! Moriah was sensitive, caring, and humble; a wonderful member of our community. We feel her passing deeply.”

The Riverside School, a private school in Lyndonville, Vt., serving students in pre-K through grade eight that Wilson attended before enrolling at Burke, posted a poignant tribute to her over the weekend on the school’s Facebook page.

The Riverside statement included the remarks from Wilson’s parents, Eric and Karen.

They said “Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams.”

The Wilsons said their daughter’s “spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.”

The Riverside statement said the school was “stunned and saddened” to learn of the death of Wilson, who graduated from Riverside in 2010.

“At Riverside Moriah was a dedicated student, passionate athlete, and caring older student,” Riverside said. “... In her adult life Moriah became an extremely talented bike racer, writer, and community builder. Our thoughts are with her brother Matt ‘10, and her parents Eric and Karen.”

