‘We have to broaden the pool of who goes to college’: UMass Lowell’s next leader discusses her goals

A mechanical engineer and a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, Chen spoke to the Globe about her new job and what she sees ahead for the 18,000-student university.

On July 1, Julie Chen takes over as the new leader of the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Currently vice chancellor for research, innovation, and economic development since 2016, Chen was recently selected by the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees to succeed retiring chancellor Jacquie Moloney.

"I think we’ve all realized that the last few years have accelerated a lot of the big changes in higher ed, and just the world around us.," said Julie Chen, who will become UMass Lowell's chancellor on July 1.

Q. You joined the faculty of UMass Lowell in 1997. Could you have imagined then that you would one day become chancellor?

A. Not at all. When I came to UMass Lowell. I came as a faculty member. I was very engaged in teaching and research, and I loved doing all that. At that time I probably thought that’s what I was going to do for my entire career. I’m really excited about the opportunity to help the university move and evolve into its next stage. I think we’ve all realized that the last few years have accelerated a lot of the big changes in higher ed, and just the world around us. Now as a university we need to figure out how are we evolving to meet those new challenges.

Q. What are a couple of programs at UMass Lowell that you think can be role models for other universities?

A. One is our River Hawk Scholars Academy. We realized that a lot of first-generation students, many of whom are also students of color, don’t have family members to help them navigate the world of financial aid, advising, and career counseling. So this program really creates a community where these first-generation students have support and are able to learn all those strategies and tools of being successful in college. I would also point to our Core Research Facilities program, where we purchase and maintain facilities with state-of-the-art equipment for use by our students and faculty but also by start-ups and other local businesses. We now have well over 200 companies participating.

Q. As an engineer, how do you think the university might attract more students — particularly those from diverse backgrounds — into STEM fields, and better prepare them for existing jobs?

A. MassBio came out with a report last summer saying that over the next few years, we need 40,000 new biotech jobs. If we are going to have any chance at filling them, we have to broaden the pool of who goes to college, who goes into a STEM career. And I think a big part of that is really having a broader cross-section of students think about potential career paths. One of the things we need to do as a university — in partnership with others — is to spend more time going into K-12 schools to talk to students about these career paths. We need to show them the links between STEM courses and the exciting career opportunities they could lead to.

Q. How might your own experiences as a person of color in the STEM field be helpful to you in finding ways to make STEM and other fields more inclusive?

A. I’ve often been in situations where I was one of only a few. I grew up in western New York. We were one of the few Asian-Amerian families in town early on. I was often one of the few women in my MIT mechanical engineering classes. I’m LGBTQ+ — I’m often one of the few LGBTQ+ people in the room. Part of what I recognize from that is the importance of having visible role models so that people can see themselves in a particular position. I think it’s also very important for us to really think about developing cohorts. It’s very tough for somebody to come in and to be the only African-American male in a class. And so we have to think about models where we can bring whatever that cohort is together so that they have a little bit of support structure.

Q. At a time of rising tuition costs at many universities, what can UMass Lowell do to make itself more affordable?

A. Part of our mission is to remain accessible to people who don’t come from very high economic backgrounds so the cost is important to us. But one of the things I also feel very strongly about is the need to tie scholarships to career experience. So we talk a lot to our donors about providing funding not just so that you hand a student a check for a couple of thousand dollars, but you hand them a check with an opportunity to work in a lab or at a nonprofit, for example. It’s a paid experience so that helps offset the cost of tuition and living expenses, but they get that experience with it. I really want to see every student that comes through UMass Lowell have at least one paid internship experience.

Q. What makes you most enthused about your new position?

A. I think I can make a difference at UMass Lowell - and for the region. It’s very important for UMass Lowell to partner with the city because we can help each other to excel and so I think at this point in time the particular skill set, relationships, experiences that I bring are what I believe can help UMass Lowell and the city of Lowell to that next level.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.




