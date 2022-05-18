Weymouth celebrates its 400th anniversary

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Jackson Square,” said the Rev. Gretchen Elmendorf. “We are in the heart of Jackson Square and Jackson Square is in our hearts.”

The pastor of East Weymouth Congregational Church, which was founded in 1822 and is located at 1320 Commercial St., said the anniversary event also celebrates the founding of Weymouth’s Jackson Square village.

As Weymouth celebrates the 400th anniversary of its founding as a European settlement, a local church is celebrating its own 200th anniversary with a special service on Sunday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m.

Weymouth is devoting the month of May to celebrating the village of Jackson Square, said George H. Raymond, president of Weymouth 400, the nonprofit formed to tell the town’s story during its 400th anniversary commemoration this year.

“Weymouth doesn’t have a center,” Raymond said. “We want to focus around our four villages. Each month, from May to August, one of the villages will hold its celebration.”

The Rev. Elmendorf said her church’s anniversary service is open to all. “Whether or not you have a faith tradition or don’t ascribe to any religion, you are welcome here. To celebrate our 200th, we want to celebrate our good neighbors of Weymouth.”

The service will include awarding certificates of appreciation to social service and justice organizations in Weymouth that “inspire us and help us carry out acts of charity and justice,” she said. “I’m inviting leaders from throughout Weymouth, religious or not religious, but all are people of good will and good works.”

The event’s guest speaker is the Rev. Darrell Goodwin, executive conference minister of the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ.

Also coming up, on Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., the church is hosting a concert by Duo Amie, consisting of cellist Julie Reimann and pianist Ellyses Kuan.

And next month, the church will hold a Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a summer stroll to help support small businesses and restaurants.

The first European settlement at what is now Weymouth was established in 1622 as a trading post by London merchant Thomas Weston. The town incorporated under the name of Weymouth in 1635.

Weymouth is the birthplace of Abigail Adams, wife of the country’s second president and an early advocate for women’s rights. Her birthplace, restored in recent years, is an important historical site.

According to Weymouth 400, the town was a center of abolitionist activity before the Civil War. Leading abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison gave numerous speeches in the South Shore town.

Following this month’s celebration of Jackson Square, the village centers of Columbian Square, Bicknell Square, and Weymouth Landing will anchor monthly events from June through August.

Columbian Square will hold its celebration on June 11 at Weymouth High School. Bicknell Square will celebrate on July 9 at Wessagusset Beach. Weymouth Landing will celebrate on Aug. 13 at Tufts Library and Weston Park. Each event has a rain date for the following Saturday.

Other commemorative events, Raymond said, include the town’s Memorial Day Parade and the making of a 90-minute documentary film about the town that will premier in November at the Chapman Middle School, a new school currently under construction.

