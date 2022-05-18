Wilmington Ambulance struck by pickup truck while responding to another crash on Interstate 93; two firefighters injured

Cavanaugh said in a brief telephone interview the initial call was for a single-vehicle accident that involved a deer. The first crash was dispatched with “airbag deployment,” and the driver had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by Andover fire and EMS, Cavanaugh said.

At around 4:21 a.m., Wilmington fire and EMS were responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 southbound, north of the Route 125 exit, according to a statement from Wilmington Fire Chief William F. Cavanaugh, III.

A Wilmington ambulance was struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 93 northbound early Wednesday morning while crews were responding to a separate crash, fire officials said. Two firefighters and two drivers were injured in both crashes, officials said.

While responding to the first crash, the Wilmington ambulance was struck by a pick up truck on Interstate 93 northbound, Cavanaugh said. A patient was not inside the ambulance at the time of the accident, officials said.

“While attempting to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from Interstate 93 North, Wilmington A2 was struck by another motorist,” according to the statement.

A pickup truck struck the Wilmington ambulance, officials said. Wilmington Fire Department

Two firefighters were inside the ambulance and were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. They have since been released, according to the statement.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose condition is unknown, was taken to the hospital after being treated by Wilmington fire and Action Ambulance Services, officials said.

Crews were assisted by Wilmington police and public safety dispatch, Andover fire, Tewksbury fire, North Reading fire, and State Police, according to the statement.

