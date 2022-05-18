Biden, calling on Americans to ‘take on the haters,’ condemns racist rhetoric after Buffalo massacre

“What happened here is simple and straightforward: Terrorism. Terrorism. Domestic terrorism,” Biden told a bereaved crowd. “Violence inflicted in the service of hate and the vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inherently inferior to any other group, a hate that through the media and politics, the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced.”

Declaring that “white supremacy is a poison” coursing through America, Biden flew to this city in western New York not just to mourn the 10 people killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage but to confront “ideology rooted in fear and racism” and accuse conservative political and media figures of exploiting it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden called on Americans on Tuesday to “take on the haters” and “reject the lie” of racial replacement that animated a white man who gunned down Black shoppers in the latest eruption of violence targeting people of color in the United States.

This so-called replacement theory, the notion that an elite cabal of liberals is plotting to substitute immigrants or other people of color for white Americans, has become an increasingly common talking point on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and among some Republican leaders.

Advertisement

“I and all of you reject the lie,” Biden said. “I call on all Americans to reject the lie, and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit.

“We can do this if we resolve to do it,” he added, “if we take on the haters and those who don’t even care. It’s just about profit and politics.”

Biden spoke about each of the 10 shooting victims who died by name, at one point pausing to compose himself when describing a father slain while picking up a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son. “In America, evil will not win,” he said. “I promise you. Hate will not prevail and white supremacy will not have the last word.”

Advertisement

But some residents found the words unsatisfying. “I could care less about what Biden said. I want to see action,” said Toni Arrington, 27. “I want to see our community actually get help. I want to see people actually be protected. We work, we pay taxes, we pay for our protection, and we’re not getting it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.