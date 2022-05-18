‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli has been released from prison early

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund executive who became a symbol of Wall Street greed and excess after his company purchased a lifesaving drug and hiked its price, has been released early from prison, according to his attorney.

"I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened," his lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement.