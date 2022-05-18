fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli has been released from prison early

By Aaron Gregg The Washington Post,Updated May 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4, 2016, during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine.Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund executive who became a symbol of Wall Street greed and excess after his company purchased a lifesaving drug and hiked its price, has been released early from prison, according to his attorney.

"I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened," his lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement.

Brafman said he has encouraged Shkreli to make no further statements while he is in the halfway house. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the circumstances of his release.

Shkreli, who gained notoriety as the “Pharma Bro” executive who raised the price of an AIDS drug by 5,000%, had been serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pa., since his 2017 conviction for defrauding investors.

