Getting on ballot in Mass. is a fine example of participatory democracy

Each caucus is a couple of hours long and located within the home ward or town of the voter. It is usually on a weekend morning. Since the Legislature decided that independents could vote in party primaries, there has been no other way for Democrats (or Republicans) to choose a candidate who truly represents their party’s ideals.

Re “It shouldn’t be this hard to run for governor in Mass.” (Editorial, May 12): Any Massachusetts citizen can register to vote and run as an independent. The state convention is a way for grass-roots Democrats to determine that a candidate who supports the party’s platform and is serious about a campaign is selected to represent the party.

Just look at the wide array of candidates in this year’s Democratic convention. Serious candidates organized for the caucuses. It’s not that hard. They just need a few supporters to show up across the Commonwealth.

Candidates who withdraw and learn how to organize better can come back again, as one of the current candidates for attorney general is doing. Attacking the convention system and its relatively low threshold of 15 percent of delegates’ support as a qualification for the ballot is not the way to do it. In some states, candidates must actually win the nomination in the convention or meet a much higher threshold. The Massachusetts version is participatory democracy at its best.

Jim Roosevelt

Cambridge

The writer cochairs the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee and is volunteer legal counsel for the Massachusetts Democratic Party.