The immigrant vote is not monolithic

In the May 10 Associated Press article “Poll: 1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections,” the reporter discusses misconceptions that many in the United States have about immigrant voters. The article is important but insufficient. Immigrants are not a monolith and do not vote a party line.

I am a law student at Boston University. Last summer I worked exclusively helping people apply for citizenship (required to vote in federal elections). My clients held diverse political views. In one day, I might have helped an 85-year-old woman originally from Nicaragua and a UMass student who came to the United States from Cape Verde at age 2. Every person I spoke to had different experiences, backgrounds, and beliefs, each with a unique perspective and set of opinions.