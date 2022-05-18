After rehabbing a knee injury last season, Lucy Davis ‘back for business’ in her first varsity campaign at Lincoln-Sudbury

A torn left anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and mensicus in December 2020, followed by surgery one month later, meant that after losing her freshman lacrosse season to the COVID-19, Davis was sidelined for her sophomore season in 2021.

Lucy Davis did not miss a single practice, game, or team meeting her sophomore year at Lincoln-Sudbury. She was always on the field or in the huddle, asking questions about plays and quietly pushing her teammates to play harder.

Now a junior, Davis has hit the ground running in her first varsity season, leading fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury to a near-perfect start.

With 33 goals, 17 assists, 35 draw controls, and 15 ground balls, Davis has been a dominant force in the midfield for the Warriors (14-1). But when she scores, she turns first to her teammates, rather than celebrating herself.

“She may not be the kid screaming and yelling and doing cartwheels, but I think when a great play happens, she gives credit to the person who got her the ball,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Kaillie Kelly. “She has a subtle way about her, both in the effort that she gives and the way she makes other people feel.”

That’s not to say, however, that Davis isn’t elated when she scores. Throughout the rehabilitation process following her knee injury, one thought kept her going: imagining what it would feel like to score that first goal back from injury.

It didn’t take her long to reach that feeling — she potted her first goal of her varsity career in the the season opener, an 8-1 win over Concord-Carlisle. She took a dodge from the top of the arc and fired off a left-handed shot. Almost instantaneously, her teammates’ cheers drowned out the sound of the ball rippling through the netting.

“I just felt a wave of relief because it was finally over,” Davis said.

Lincoln-Sudbury junior midfielder Lucy Davis (left) said he was motivated during her painstaking rehabilitation from a torn ACL, in large part, from her desire to get back to the warm embrance of her teammates such as Julia Rowland (right). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What motivated Davis to push through months of rehabilitation even more than that first goal was her team, she said.

“I just put my head down and said ‘All right, I’m going to get back from this. I’m going to work hard and be strong and ready for next season because I love my team,’” Davis said. “They’re super close to me. They’re super supportive, and . . . just wanted to get back for them.”

To her teammates and coaches, Davis’ name is synonymous with dependability. She was on the field for every practice last season, feeding balls and coaching up her teammates from the sideline. Many days, she’d arrive at practice straight from physical therapy and go directly to the weight room when practice ended.

Lincoln-Sudbury junior midfielder Lucy Davis impressed her teammates with her unwavering presence during her absence from the field last season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“No matter what, she’s always there,” said senior captain Nicola Donlan. “She’s working her tail off 24/7, and you know that she’s never going to take a play off, even if everyone else is.”

Donlan, a Tufts signee, said she turns to Davis not only for lacrosse advice, but for life advice, whether it’s about school or personal problems.

“She’s someone I can always go to, and she will help me no matter what is going on,” Donlan said.

That mind-set extends beyond just teammates, however. Just a few weeks after Davis tore her ACL, Kelly tore hers in a skiing accident. Upon hearing the news, Davis immediately drove an ice machine — which had been essential in her recovery process — over to Kelly’s house.

The pair spent the rest of the season “hobbling around together,” as Davis put it. That season wasn’t a lost one for Davis, though; she worked tirelessly to make her return, and Kelly said that Davis might even be stronger and faster than she was before her injury.

“It’s rare for a kid to come back and be able to hit the ground running, but she very much has,” Kelly said. “I always knew it was challenging to come back from — I’ve unfortunately watched too many athletes go through it — but going through it myself gave me such tremendous respect for what these kids do.”

It didn’t take long for Davis to find her footing, though she said Kelly was instrumental in helping her learn from her mistakes..

She posted 2 goals, 2 draw controls, and 2 ground balls in that first game against Concord-Carlisle and has not slowed down since.

“I think that overall experience gave her a lot of confidence,” Donlan said. “It definitely made everyone realize that Lucy Davis is back for business.”

Quick sticks

▪ At Austin Prep, ninth-grader Amber Boardman made her 100th varsity save Saturday in a 9-8 win over Woburn; 10th-grader Maddie Vittands scored her 100th varsity goal in the same game. Eighth-grader Molly Vana delivered her 100th varsity goal in the Cougars’ 16-6 triumph over Archbishop Williams on Monday.

No. 20 Austin Prep (12-3), riding a five-game winning streak, has established itself as a contender in Division 3. The Cougars rely on a mix of youth and experience to overwhelm their opponents.

“It’s great to see our underclassmen shine on the field and our upperclassmen celebrate in their victories,” coach Meredith Prior said. “Each game is a total team effort, and it’s propelled many individuals to reach such great milestones this week. I’m super proud of them.”

▪ Cohasset senior Molly Stephens (98 goals, 25 assists, 123 points), sophomore Laney Larsen (90 goals, 33 assists, 123 points), and junior Kira Fulton (74 goals, 27 assists, 101 points) all surpassed 100 career points in the span of a week.

Stephens did so in an 11-9 win over Dover-Sherborn last Tuesday, Larsen in an 18-2 triumph over Barnstable on Friday, and Fulton in a 19-2 victory over Hull on Monday for the No. 14 Skippers (8-2-1). All three hit the milestone in one and a half seasons, including Stephens, a Brown University commit, who missed two seasons and came back strong from a torn ACL.

Trevor Hass also contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.