Astros’ Jake Odorizzi has some leg damage but no Achilles tear, MRI shows

Odorizzi was stretchered off the field in the fifth inning of the 6-3 loss after the injury and put on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Odorizzi heard a pop in his ankle during Monday night’s start against Boston that caused him to collapse after throwing a pitch. The 32-year-old right-hander feared a serious setback with his Achilles tendon.

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi says an MRI on his left leg showed damage that will sideline him for an indefinite period, but added he felt fortunate an injury at Fenway Park this week wasn’t worse.

He said an MRI revealed some damage to tendons and ligaments, but not the Achilles tendon. He said the current plan calls for pain management, rehab to improve range of motion and strengthening.

Advertisement

There is no set timeline for his return.

“I think the stretcher made it worse than it actually was,” Odorizzi told reporters prior to Wednesday’s series finale with the Red Sox. “It was just a quick, loud pop. I heard it and felt it, so I kind of thought it was the worst-case scenario.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Avoiding what would have been a season-ending injury was as positive of an outcome as he could have hoped for, he said.

“We got imaging done yesterday and it came back – there’s no damage to my Achilles, so that’s really the main takeaway. There’s some other damage in there, but not on the Achilles itself,” Odorizzi said. “We avoided that, and I’d say it’s the best-case scenario at that point.”

Correa returns to Twins from IL; rookie Lewis sent back down

The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list before their game at Oakland and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger, after a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing.

Advertisement

Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn’t miss a beat, deftly filling in at shortstop and contributing often at the plate during his 11-game major league debut. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs, and five runs in 39 at-bats, but the Twins preferred he continue to get regular playing time at shortstop.

Correa was batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 94 at-bats before the injury.

Phillies slugger Harper won’t play right field for six weeks

Bryce Harper sat out a third straight game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and the Phillies slugger may not play right field again until late July.

The reigning NL MVP, Harper said he was hopeful of returning at some point in the Philadelphia’s three-game series against the Padres. He did not play in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss. The Phillies and Padres wrap the series Thursday afternoon.

Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter. He hasn’t played right field since April 16 and will remain as DH whenever he returns.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that doctors said Harper should not throw for at least six weeks.

“I think he has some real clarification. I think it kind of put him at peace, actually,” Girardi said. “I think knowing that he has to wait, there’s not much he can do until six weeks anyway. He’ll just focus on hitting. I think the concern for the player is when it comes closer to actually trying something out.”

Advertisement

The 29-year-old star is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage. Harper likely would have spent a chunk of the season on the injured list had the National League not adopted the designated hitter this season. Girardi said there was a chance the Phillies might have carried him on the roster as a pinch hitter.

Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak

Guardians manager Terry Francona missed so much time over the past two seasons that even a four-game absence was difficult.

“This was forced retirement,” he said. “It wasn’t very fun.”

Francona and two of his coaches cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing part of the past week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Francona was back for Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale and assistant hitting coach Justin Toole. The trio tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota.

The Guardians have dealt with two separate outbreaks in recent weeks, and the latest rash of cases has heightened the team’s awareness.

“Up to this point I think we feel pretty fortunate,” Francona said. “It was starting to work it’s way through. Once it gets into the clubhouse, everybody’s breathing on each other. We live together.

Advertisement

“But I will say this, it’s not like it’s over and you can let your guard down. We’re going to have to mask up indoors just to take care. Because once it happens, it’s kind of too late.”

First baseman Josh Naylor remains the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus. However, Naylor is close to returning and was back in the clubhouse. Francona said he could be in the lineup as early as Friday, when the Guardians open a three-game series at home against Detroit.