Barnes, Mobley, Cunningham unanimous choices for NBA All-Rookie first team

Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Houston’s Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes , Cleveland forward Evan Mobley , and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

The second team was New Orleans’s Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Denver’s Bones Hyland, Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu, and Indiana’s Chris Duarte.

Advertisement

Mavericks fined

The Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against the Suns.

The second fine, twice as much as the first, was issued after Dallas’s blowout Game 7 victory in Phoenix that sent the Mavericks to the West finals against Golden State. Game 1 of that series was Wednesday night in San Francisco.

The league said players and a member of the coaching staff stood for extended periods, were too far from the bench area, and encroached on the court during game action. Dallas beat Phoenix, 123-90, on Sunday night.

The previous fine was issued after Game 2 in Phoenix, won by the Suns, 129-109, for a 2-0 series lead. The Mavericks rallied by winning four of the last five games.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd criticized the league after the first fine, saying the league is focusing on the wrong things. He said players cheering their teammates should be celebrated rather than punished.