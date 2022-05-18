Brigid Earley backstops Franklin girls’ lacrosse in signature win over Notre Dame Academy-Hingham

On Wednesday, the Panthers accomplished that task, outlasting the Cougars, 9-7, at Franklin High and cementing the first win over NDA in program history. After falling to Westwood and Bishop Guertin (N.H.) earlier this month, the No. 2 Panthers (13-2) were eager to cement a signature win.

When the current Franklin seniors entered high school, they set a goal as freshmen to one day defeat Notre Dame (Hingham) in girls’ lacrosse.

They did just that against the No. 3 Cougars (14-3), erasing three separate deficits and rallying after trailing 5-3 at halftime to clinch one of the most momentous victories in program history. Franklin coach Kristin Igoe Guarino credited NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis and the Cougars for consistently making life difficult and praised her team for rising to the occasion.

“Meredith runs an amazing program,” Guarino said. “We’ve come close, but that was our first time beating them. The girls are really happy.”

Junior midfielder Lindsay Atkinson paced the Panthers with three goals, including the eventual winner with 5:25 remaining. NDA junior midfielder Alexa Kenney (3 goals) responded to slice it to one with 4:23 left, but Franklin catalyst Kaitlyn Carney helped seal it with a delivery with 3:12 left.

Anna Grasso came up with a key ground ball and Brigid Earley made a save in the final seconds. The Panthers trailed, 3-0, 5-3, and 6-5 before seizing command late in the second half thanks to some stellar defense and patience on offense.

“They won the draw control, they possessed the ball offensively, they caused us to throw the ball out of bounds,” McGinnis said. “They did everything right. They hustled and worked extremely hard. A credit is to Franklin.”

Stella Regan (2), Jacqueline O’Neil (2), and Katie Peterson also delivered for the Panthers. Jane Hilsabeck (2), Emma Connerty, and Anna Clair converted for the Cougars.

Just like it did against No. 1 Westwood, Franklin rallied after a slow start. This time, the Panthers completed the mission.

“We’re definitely a second-half team,” Atkinson said. “We always have a little chip on our shoulder and have the underdog mindset.”

Apponequet 12, Seekonk 11 — Emilia Keane (4 goals), Abby Vincent (3 goals), and Allison Arruda (8 saves) led the Lakers (10-5) to the South Coast Conference win.

Ashland 19, Norwood 10 — Julia Schreiber (2 assists) found the back of the net five times, with Allie Loughlin (2 goals, 4 assists), Chloe Roberts (3 goals, 3 assists), and Avery Dinsdale (4 goals, 1 assist) each playing crucial parts in the Tri-Valley League win as well. Goaltender Sophie Brandt also saved nine shots for the Clockers (9-6).

Cardinal Spellman 12, St. Mary’s 7 — Payton Quirk saved 15 shots, and Hannah Coleman scored four goals to help the Spartans (5-11-1) pick up the Catholic Central League win on senior day.

Worcester 11, Winchendon 9 — Lilly McCarty scored five goals, and Samantha Bilello saved 14 shots to lead Worcester (2-8) to the win.

Haverhill 14, Georgetown 7 — Alex Bushey and Sophia Riley scored four goals apiece and Katrina Savvas added three for the Hillies (7-5) in the nonleague matchup.

Lowell 14, Methuen 13 — Catherine Shanahan scored eight goals and set up another, with Tess Hollingsworth also finding the back of the net four times for the Red Raiders (7-9). Sara Skaff made 10 saves in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Medfield 18, Holliston 10 — Grenne Campbell scored seven goals and controlled 10 draws to lead the visitors, with Alex Blake (1 assist) adding in five goals for the No. 6 Warriors (11-2). Kelly Blake (4 goals, 1 assist) also controlled 10 draws, and goaltender Sophie Young made 9 saves.

Pentucket 18, Lynnfield 8 — Lana Mickelson led the visitors with four goals and four assists, and Audrey Conover scored three goals as well in the Cape Ann League win. Cat Colvin and Kate Conover each scored two goals and recorded three assists for Pentucket (6-4).

Waltham 16, Cambridge 6 — Ainsley LaForest was an offensive force, scoring eight goals for the Hawks (7-8) in their Dual County League win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 9, Austin Prep 8 — Senior Captain Craig Scharland (4 goals) and junior Nick Yanchuk (3 goals) propelled the Shamrocks (11-5) to the Catholic Central Cup title.

Lynnfield 14, Pentucket 7 — Drew Damiani scored six goals, and Jack Calichman dished out six assists in the Cape Ann League win. Will Steadman chipped in three goals and three assists for the Pioneers (11-3).

Masconomet 10, Danvers 8 — Andrew Aylwin (3 goals, 3 assits), Andrew Saumsiegle (2 goals, 2 assists), and Colin Dillon (13 saves) were instrumental for Masconomet (9-5) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Mashpee 11, Monomoy 9 — Goaltender Kayden Eaton was a force at both ends of the field for the Falcons (7-6), saving 14 shots and also dishing out 3 assists. Jack Howard (3 assists) and Owen Balfour (2 assists) each scored five goals in the nonleague win.

Nobles 14, St. George’s 1 — Junior Matty Tully made 15 saves, and junior Grayson McClements (7 goals, 3 assists) racked up 10 points for the Bulldogs in the ISL tournament first-round matchup.

Southeastern 15, Bishop Connolly 2 — Thomas Hustins scored five goals, and Will Lannan and Jacob Lehan each added three goals to pace the Hawks (6-6) in the Mayflower Conference win.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Tewksbury 0 — The second doubles duo of Nate Margolin and Emmanuel Tran won their match 6-0, 6-0 to help the Golden Warriors (13-2) pick up the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Brookline 5, Wellesley 0 — Senior Jayanth Devaiah won at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-0, over Harry Collomb as the top-ranked Warriors (14-0) registered the impressive Bay State Conference win at Wellesley, the program’s 75th consecutive win.

Juniors Owen Eskey and Jacob Kapusta rallied for a 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-1 victory at first doubles, and freshman Deven Devaiah and senior Anders St. Clair prevailed, 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

At second singles, sophomore Aarush Admala pulled out a 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 victory at second singles. Dhevin Nahata won, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.

Cambridge 3, Boston Latin 2 — Sami Shirazi and Mikaili Green propelled the Falcons (7-4) to victory, clinching a spot in the Division 1 tournament, with a 6-1, 6-1 win at second doubles.

Hingham 5, Marshfield 0 — Jack Price dominated first singles 6-0, 6-2 for the Harbormen (8-3) and Miguel Alanso/Hector Munoz took first doubles 6-0, 6-2 in the Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 4, Medfield 1 — Lex Kaye won 6-4, 6-0 at first singles to pace the Hillers (12-1) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Marblehead 4, Latin Academy 1 — Sophomore Mika Garber carried the Magicians (10-6) to a nonleague victory as he won 6-1 at first singles. Aidan Ryan/ Etan Farfel won second doubles 6-3.

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Sandwich 0 — Jacob Riis won at first singles 6-0, 6-2, and Teagan Myers and Caleb Dubin ruled at first doubles 6-0, 6-0, for the No. 17 Vineyarders (10-1-0.)

Plymouth South 5, Hanover 0 — Colby Consolati emerged victorious at first singles in a match that ended with a 10-point tie-breaker 6-7 (6-7), 6-4, 10-4 for the Panthers (9-5) in the Patriot League win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 2 — Zachary Lindsay/Brady Wright led the way for the Panthers (7-9) and won 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles in the Patriot League win.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 4, Haverhill 1 — Led by Rachel Chen who won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, the No.3 Golden Warriors (15-0) pick up a win Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Lexy Wynn won 6-4, 6-0 at first singles to lift the Spartans (13-4) to a Catholic Central League win.

Chelmsford 5, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 0 — Sarah Saliba, Jamie Garber and Sakhi Thakkar all recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Lions (6-3) in the nonleague win.

Duxbury 5, Plymouth North 0 — Caroline Sutliffe won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles for the No. 8 Dragons (12-2) and Annabel Keating took second singles 6-1, 6-1 in the Patriot League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1 — Sky Jara cruised 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and Alle Benchoff/Sofia Montoya won 6-3, 6-0 at first doubles for the No. 17 Generals (16-0).

Oliver Ames 3, Foxborough 2 — Elizabeth O’Brien won 6-2, 6-2 at third singles, and Marina Mierzwinski/Olivia Querzoli prevailed 6-3, 6-3 at second doubles for the No. 20 Tigers (12-3) in the Hockomock wi.

Plymouth South 3, Hanover 2 — Emma Colonna earned a singles’ win, and the pairings of Karina Dias/ Anna Quinn and Lexi Kneeland/Anna Lanning lifted the Panthers (9-7) to the Patriot League win.

Swampscott 5, Beverly 0 — Laine Foutes earned a 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 victory at second singles -- the third set in a super tiebreaker -- to highlight the Northeastern Conference win for the Fishermen.

Boys’ volleyball

Lexington 3, Burlington 0 — The No. 7 Minutemen (12-3) swept the Red Devils (4-7) for the second time this season.

Lowell 4, North Andover 1 — The No. 4 Red Raiders (15-1) took down the Scarlet Knights (7-9) to stay undefeated in the Merrimack Valley League.

Milford 3, Medfield 0 — The No. 6 Scarlet Hawks (17-3) took down the No. 19 Warriors (13-3) in their final league game of the season.

Wayland 3, Boston Latin 0 — The No. 11 Warriors (9-6) took down the No. 17 Wolfpack (9-4) in three straight in this ranked Dual County matchup.

Westford 3, Arlington 0 — The No. 2 Ghosts (13-1) blanked the Spy Ponders (1-16) for their 13th straight victory.

