Golf

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from PGA Championship as he recovers from hand surgery

By Associated PressUpdated May 18, 2022, 1 hour ago
Bryson DeChambeau, with a wrap on his left wrist, practiced Wednesday but decided he could not play in the year's second major.Matt York/Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship on Wednesday after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist.

The former US Open champion practiced with a wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had “held up nicely” after his initial practice round.

The 28-year-old had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his wrist April 14, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for up to two months. He removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago, and teased an early return when he posted an online video of himself hitting a driver.

DeChambeau missed the cut in three of his past four starts and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.

His withdrawal leaves 95 of the top 100 players in the field for Thursday’s first round. Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau.

