EMass girls’ lacrosse: Bedford’s Allie Zorn headlines Players of the Week

Jill Martin, Chelmsford — The freshman midfielder, racked up 6 goals, 4 draw controls, and 2 assists in a 14-5 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill and added 6 draws, 2 assists, and 1 goal in a 15-0 victory over Tewksbury the next day.

Annika Pyy, Plymouth North — What a week for the junior: eight goals and four assists for the Eagles in an 18-8 win over Whitman-Hanson, four goals in a 10-5 triumph over Mashpee, and six goals and four assists in a 13-6 victory over North Quincy.

Joy Sayah, Cardinal Spellman — In a 14-13 Catholic Central win over Bishop Fenwick, the senior made 15 saves and added 13 more while surpassing 300 for her career in an 11-8 triumph over Saint Joseph Prep the following day.