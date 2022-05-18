Game 37: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes, and don’t forget this one starts early tonight

The Red Sox will look to take the rubber match of their three-game series with the Astros Wednesday.
Houston’s offense came alive in the second inning Tuesday, pounding Sox starter Nate Eovaldi for five home runs en route to a 13-4 victory. The Sox allowed nine runs and eight hits in that second, their most in an inning since last August.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound to try to slow down Houston’s offensive onslaught. Tonight’s game has an early start time of 6:10 p.m.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ASTROS (24-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (3-1, 2.94 ERA)
RED SOX (14-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.08 ERA)
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Pivetta: Jose Altuve 1-4, Yordan Alvarez 0-2, Alex Bregman 1-4, Jason Castro 0-2, Aledmys Díaz 1-5, Yuli Gurriel 1-5, Martín Maldonado 0-2, Kyle Tucker 2-3
Red Sox vs. Garcia: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Trevor Story 1-3, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-3
Stat of the day: Martinez’s 34-game on-base streak is tied with Dustin Pedroia (2016) for the second-longest by a Red Sox player in the last 10 seasons (Mookie Betts went 36 games in 2015).
Notes: After struggling in his first three starts, Pivetta has produced a 2.45 ERA over his past four. He is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against the Astros. … Devers has an 11-game hitting streak and a career-high on-base streak of 21 games. He’s batting .444 with a 1.279 OPS over the hitting streak. … Garcia has posted 23 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA over his past 18 innings and three starts. In his one regular-season appearance against the Red Sox last season, he allowed one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in a 5-1 home victory June 1. In the ALCS, Garcia was the losing pitcher in Game 2, but the winning pitcher in the deciding Game 6, a 5-0 Astros victory in which Garcia pitched into the fifth inning and allowed only one hit while striking out seven.
