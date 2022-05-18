Game 37: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes, and don’t forget this one starts early tonight

The Red Sox will look to take the rubber match of their three-game series with the Astros Wednesday.

Houston’s offense came alive in the second inning Tuesday, pounding Sox starter Nate Eovaldi for five home runs en route to a 13-4 victory. The Sox allowed nine runs and eight hits in that second, their most in an inning since last August.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound to try to slow down Houston’s offensive onslaught. Tonight’s game has an early start time of 6:10 p.m.