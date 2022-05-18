Jo Bennett leads King Philip to Hockomock League title in shutout win over Attleboro

KP (17-2 overall, 15-0 Hock) will close out the regular season with two games against Franklin.

The fourth-ranked Warriors shut out host Attleboro, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon behind a three-hitter from sophomore Jo Bennett, presenting alum Kate Fallon-Comeau her first league championship as coach.

With the Hockomock League title on the line, how prepared was the King Philip softball team?

“The kids were just ready to play,” Fallon-Comeau said. “I think they really wanted it, they just went out there and took care of business.”

Taylor Regan was a force with two hits and two RBIs, and Ava Lanza, Meg Sherwood and Maddie Paschke contributed one RBI each.

Advertisement

Bennet, said Fallon-Comeau, gets stronger and stronger every game.

“She was on today, she was just in the groove, mixing her speeds and keeping batters off balance,” said the coach. “She just had a great game.”

Fallon-Comeau worked hard in Tuesday’s practice on technical improvements with shortstop Mia Bennett, who had a run, a hit and two RBIs in her three plate appearances.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I pushed her really hard in practice, and today I sent her a message this morning and I said ‘The focus today is just making the play,’” Fallon-Comeau said. “I stopped her before the game to say, ‘Hey, are you all set? Everything good?’ She just turned to me and said, ‘Coach, I feel really good today.’ And I said, ‘Good, me too. Let’s go get them.’”

The Warriors were solid on defense, with a diving catch in right field from Charlotte Raymond and a solid catch in center field and double play by Sarah Cullen.

“I’m just really proud of how all of our kids played today. Maddie Paschke was solid behind the plate, she called a great game,” Fallon-Comeau said. “I just have a great group of kids, I really do. We take it one game at a time, we take it one inning at a time, one pitch at a time, and just play the game.”

Advertisement

Acton-Boxborough 2, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Song Leav, the lone senior, scattered four hits with two strikeouts and her batterymate, junior Emelie Rosecan, was 3 for 3 with both RBIs to lift A-B (6-8) to the Dual County League win.

Bedford 7, Concord-Carlisle 4 — Kaylee Grace gave up only three earned runs to pace the Buccaneers (10-2) to a Dual County League win against the Patriots.

Bishop Fenwick 11, Bishop Stang 0 — Mia Mercurio (2 for 4) homered, scored three runs, and knocked in four to pace the Crusaders (10-7) to a Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 13, Durfee 0 — Ky Hicks (1 RBI) and Riain Keefe (2 RBIs) each belted triples, Ashley Jacques (3 RBIs) recorded four hits, and Lily Welch (9 strikeouts) pitched a six-inning, two-hit shutout for the Trojans (9-7) in the Southeast Conference win.

Lowell 2, Central Catholic 1 — Giana LaCedra tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the No. 9 Red Raiders (13-4) clinched their third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title. Kay Laliberty and Lesley Mariscal earned knocked in runs in a two-run fourth inning.

Lynn Classical 17, Chelsea 0 — MeKayla Poisson threw a one hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Rams (13-3) to a Greater Boston League win against the Red Devils.

Millis 17, Medway 3 — Lindsay Grattan went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in to pace the Mohawks (5-7) to a Tri-Valley win against the Mustangs.

Advertisement

Monomoy 19, Sturgis East 6 — Lilly Furman went two for three with a triple and home run to pace the Sharks (13-2) to a Cape & Islands win against the Storm.

Natick 10, Weymouth 0 — Jess Brill (3 for 4, 2 RBIs) led off the game with a home run, and pitchers Mia Hansen and Dana Singer combined to strike out seven and allow two hits to lead the Redhawks (7-5) to a Bay State Conference win.

Needham 7, Braintree 2 — Amanda Ferriera allowed one hit in the circle, and Maddie Baker (2 for 4) hit a home run and 3 RBIs to power the Rockets (10-5) to a Bay State Conference win.

Correspondent Vitoria Poejo contributed to this report.