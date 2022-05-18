Nick Pivetta silences the Astros bats to help Red Sox win series against Houston

On Wednesday at Fenway Park, there was no searching for Pivetta, who pitched a complete game, allowing just one run and striking out eight. Just a day after the Red Sox fell flat in a stunning 13-4 loss, Pivetta put his team on his shoulders, and clinched a series win for the Sox in a 5-1 victory.

Nick Pivetta sputtered through his first three or four starts to begin the season. It all blurs together when you’re struggling. His velocity wasn’t there, nor was the command. In between starts you would see Pivetta alone at his locker, trying to find his mechanics. Searching for something.

Advertisement

It is the first Sox complete game since Chris Sale tossed one against the Royals on June 5, 2019. It is the first at Fenway since Rick Porcello on Aug. 3, 2018 against the Yankees.

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Astros are aggressive and have success early in the count. On 0-0 counts, the team’s slugging percentage was .586, which ranked eighth in the majors entering Wednesday. They collected 58 hits in that situation, the fourth-most in the majors. On first-pitch four-seam fastballs, the Astros were tied for third with 22 while slugging .667.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Heading into his start Wednesday, Pivetta knew that in order to be effective, he would have to mix up his arsenal early, keeping this potent Houston offense that put up 13 runs in the first inning.

Pivetta surrendered a leadoff homer to Jose Altuve which put the Astros ahead, 1-0, in the first inning. Pivetta, though, had the right plan of attack even though the result didn’t play out in his team’s favor. He started Altuve with a first-pitch slider. He followed that up with a curveball. But both were balls, quickly putting Pivetta in a 2-0 hole.

Advertisement

The righthander battled back, getting the count to 3-2, before challenging Altuve with a 95 mile-per-hour heater at the top top of the zone that Altuve belted over the Green Monster. That didn’t change Pivetta’s line of thinking, though. Even though he gave up the home run, he had the right idea.

And, indeed, he did.

Pivetta went on to retire the next 18 batters he faced. He did so by establishing his breaking pitches early in the count to the meat of the Astros’ order, then expanding away with his fastball or just using it as a show pitch. The next two times he saw Altuve, his plan didn’t change. He began with breaking pitches then sprinkeld in his fastball. Both ended in strikeouts.

Pivetta yielded a leadoff single to Michael Brantley to begin the seventh to break the impressive run.

▪ The heart of the Red Sox order continues to stay hot. Rafael Devers led the bottom half of the first off with a triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly. Xander Bogaerts roped his fourth homer of the season for a solo shot in that first frame.

▪ Kiké Hernández hit a routine grounder to Houston’s Jeremy Peña at shortstop in the bottom of the third inning. Peña ranged to his left and looked as if he would have the easy out at first. But Peña couldn’t get the ball out of his glove resulting in a rushed and errant throw by Peña that snuck under the glove of first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Advertisement

▪ Devers made Peña pay with a double off the Green Monster, but Hernández’s heads-up base running was what really made that run possible. Left fielder Michael Brantley tried to feign that he was camped under the Devers double, but Hernández read the ball off Devers’s bat. He didn’t hesitate, running at full speed all the way, which enabled him to score.

▪ The Sox took advantage of more miscues in the fourth. Altuve booted a Franchy Cordero grounder that put runners on first and second. The Sox then delivered back-to-back RBI singles, stretching their lead to 5-1.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.