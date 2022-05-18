Sweden tops Finland at the men’s world hockey championship

Sweden prevailed in a penalty shootout to edge host Finland, 3-2, Wednesday for its fourth straight victory at the men’s ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Emil Bemstrom was the only player to score in the shootout to lift Sweden to the top of Group B in Tampere with 11 points. Finland is a point behind in second. In Group A in Helsinki, Denis Malgin scored a short-handed goal and added an assist to lead Switzerland to a 5-3 win over Slovakia. The Swiss top the group with 12 points after four wins from four games. Canada has nine points in second with a game in hand. Earlier, Hugo Gallet scored 1:04 into overtime to give France a 2-1 comeback victory over Italy, the team’s second win in the tournament. In another Group B game, Norway beat Austria 5-3 for its second victory.

The Pac-12 announced it was scrapping its divisional format for the upcoming football season moments after the NCAA Division I Council tossed out requirements that dictate how conferences can determine a champion. The Pac-12 will now pair the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions. Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.

NFL

Jets sign WR Wilson

The New York Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $20.55 million deal, the last of the team’s three first-round draft picks to get under contract. Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick last month out of Ohio State. He’s expected to be an immediate contributor as a rookie, giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a speedy vertical threat in what should be an improved offense. The fully guaranteed deal for Wilson includes a $12.1 million signing bonus, according to SNY … The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback James Bradberry. Bradberry’s deal with Philadelphia reportedly is worth $7.5 million, including $7.25 guaranteed. He’ll start opposite four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme … The Los Angeles Chargers continued the offseason rebuild of their defense by signing defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Fox will be entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams (2016-20) before going to the Carolina Panthers last year.

Buffalo teams pay respects

Dozens of players and staff from the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bandits professional lacrosse team came to the scene of Saturday’s racist attack that killed 10 people at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo. The group laid flowers, dished out food and handed out groceries. The first stop was a visit to a memorial at the edge of the store’s parking lot, where several players placed flowers in front of cut-outs of doves, each bearing the name of a victim. Like many in the group, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins wore a shirt that said “Choose Love.”

Baseball

WooSox win second straight

Yolmer Sánchez hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning for the host Worcester Red Sox, who won their second straight against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-2, in Triple A … Pedro Castellanos drove in all four runs with his two home run night, including a walk-off homer in a 4-1 win for the host Portland Sea Dogs against the Harrisburg Senators in Double A.

Miscellany

Frankfurt wins Europa title

Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European soccer title ended with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final in Seville Spain. Rafael Borré converted the decisive penalty kick after Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s shot, giving the German club its first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup, a predecessor to the Europa League. The win also secures a first appearance in the Champions League next season for Frankfurt … Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs competed in his first 100-meter race since becoming Olympic champion, winning a meeting in Savona, Italy, on despite a sub-par performance as he returns from an illness. Jacobs impressed in the heats to win his seminal in 9.99 seconds but didn’t seem his usual powerful self in the final, despite finishing first with a time of 10.05 … Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak had taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March. Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said … Formula One will not replace the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The current season has been reduced from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year.

