Author readings around Boston May 22-28

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

Ocean Vuong (”On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chelmsford Public Library.

Anita Diamant (”Period. End of Sentence.: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Needham Free Public Library . . . Katerina Canyon (”Surviving Home”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.

MONDAY

Ren Hutchings (”Under Fortunate Stars”) is in conversation with Karen Osborne at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michelle Zauner (“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Alyssa Songsiridej (”Little Rabbit”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ben McGrath (”Riverman: An American Odyssey”) is in conversation with Brendan Greeley in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Robert Kuttner (”Going Big: FDR’s Legacy, Biden’s New Deal, and the Struggle to Save Democracy”) is in conversation with Lizabeth Cohen in person at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event co-hosted by Harvard Book Store . . . T.M. Blanchet (”Herrick’s End″) is in conversation with Joseph Moldover in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Nicholas A. Basbanes (”Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Eldredge Public Library . . . Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) reads virtually and in person at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Kehillath Israel at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Gene Luen Yang (”Dragon Hoops”) reads at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Bill Lichtenstein (”WBCN and the American Revolution: How a Radio Station Defined Politics, Counterculture, and Rock and Roll”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Michael J. Moore (”We Are All Whalers”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Morse Institute Library . . . Eric Jay Dolin (”Rebels At Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at Abbot Public Library . . . Jacinda Townsend (”Mother Country”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lisa Stringfellow (”A Comb of Wishes” and T.M. Blanchet (”Herrick’s End”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Eliza Reid (”Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission or $28.68 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Scott Stedman (“Mouse”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Philip Dray (”A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age”) is in conversation with Kyera Singleton at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Diane C. McPhail (”The Seamstress of New Orleans”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library . . . Laynie Browne (”Translation of the Lilies Back Into Lists”), Joan Houlihan (”It Isn’t a Ghost If It Lives in Your Chest”), and Lynne Potts (”Mame, Sol, and Dog Bark”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Dean Grodzins (”American Heretic: Theodore Parker and Transcendentalism”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance).

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Advertisement

Anita Diamant (”Period. End of Sentence.: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice”), Allegra Goodman (”The Chalk Artist”), and Rachel Kadish (”The Weight of Ink”) are in conversation with Michael Hoberman in person at 6 p.m. at the Wyner Family Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets start at $100) . . . Yanyi (”Dream of the Divided Field: Poems”) and Victoria Chang (”The Trees Witness Everything”) read at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Elif Batuman (”Either/Or”) is in conversation with Beth Blum in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (”The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred”) is in conversation with Frankie de la Cretaz in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michael Meltsner (”Mosaic: Who Paid for the Bullet?”) is in conversation with Daniel Medwed in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Eliza Reid (“Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World”) is in conversation with Ann Hood in person at 7 p.m. at the Somerville Theatre at an event hosted by All She Wrote Books (tickets are $10 for admission or $39 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ocean Vuong (”On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim at 7 p.m. at Chelmsford Public Library . . . B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Noga Arikha (”The Ceiling Outside: The Science and Experience of the Disrupted Mind”) is in conversation with Shayla Love at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Tsering Yangzom Lama (”We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies”) is in conversation with Tenzin Dickie in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Kristen Wixted and Sam Donovan (”Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) read in person at 11 a.m. at OUT MetroWest at an event hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Julie Carr and Lisa Olstein (“Climate”) are in conversation with Kim Adrian at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.