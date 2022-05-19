Author readings around Boston May 22-28

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Anita Diamant (”Period. End of Sentence.: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Needham Free Public Library . . . Katerina Canyon (”Surviving Home”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.
MONDAY
Ren Hutchings (”Under Fortunate Stars”) is in conversation with Karen Osborne at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michelle Zauner (“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Alyssa Songsiridej (”Little Rabbit”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ben McGrath (”Riverman: An American Odyssey”) is in conversation with Brendan Greeley in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY
Robert Kuttner (”Going Big: FDR’s Legacy, Biden’s New Deal, and the Struggle to Save Democracy”) is in conversation with Lizabeth Cohen in person at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event co-hosted by Harvard Book Store . . . T.M. Blanchet (”Herrick’s End″) is in conversation with Joseph Moldover in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Nicholas A. Basbanes (”Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Eldredge Public Library . . . Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) reads virtually and in person at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Kehillath Israel at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Gene Luen Yang (”Dragon Hoops”) reads at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Bill Lichtenstein (”WBCN and the American Revolution: How a Radio Station Defined Politics, Counterculture, and Rock and Roll”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Michael J. Moore (”We Are All Whalers”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Morse Institute Library . . . Eric Jay Dolin (”Rebels At Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at Abbot Public Library . . . Jacinda Townsend (”Mother Country”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lisa Stringfellow (”A Comb of Wishes” and T.M. Blanchet (”Herrick’s End”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Eliza Reid (”Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission or $28.68 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Scott Stedman (“Mouse”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Philip Dray (”A Lynching at Port Jervis: Race and Reckoning in the Gilded Age”) is in conversation with Kyera Singleton at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Diane C. McPhail (”The Seamstress of New Orleans”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library . . . Laynie Browne (”Translation of the Lilies Back Into Lists”), Joan Houlihan (”It Isn’t a Ghost If It Lives in Your Chest”), and Lynne Potts (”Mame, Sol, and Dog Bark”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Dean Grodzins (”American Heretic: Theodore Parker and Transcendentalism”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance).
THURSDAY
Anita Diamant (”Period. End of Sentence.: A New Chapter in the Fight for Menstrual Justice”), Allegra Goodman (”The Chalk Artist”), and Rachel Kadish (”The Weight of Ink”) are in conversation with Michael Hoberman in person at 6 p.m. at the Wyner Family Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets start at $100) . . . Yanyi (”Dream of the Divided Field: Poems”) and Victoria Chang (”The Trees Witness Everything”) read at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Elif Batuman (”Either/Or”) is in conversation with Beth Blum in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (”The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred”) is in conversation with Frankie de la Cretaz in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michael Meltsner (”Mosaic: Who Paid for the Bullet?”) is in conversation with Daniel Medwed in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Eliza Reid (“Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World”) is in conversation with Ann Hood in person at 7 p.m. at the Somerville Theatre at an event hosted by All She Wrote Books (tickets are $10 for admission or $39 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ocean Vuong (”On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim at 7 p.m. at Chelmsford Public Library . . . B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library.
FRIDAY
Noga Arikha (”The Ceiling Outside: The Science and Experience of the Disrupted Mind”) is in conversation with Shayla Love at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Tsering Yangzom Lama (”We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies”) is in conversation with Tenzin Dickie in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Kristen Wixted and Sam Donovan (”Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) read in person at 11 a.m. at OUT MetroWest at an event hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Julie Carr and Lisa Olstein (“Climate”) are in conversation with Kim Adrian at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
