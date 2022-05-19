Local bestsellers for the week ended May 15

2. The Lioness Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

3. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

4. The Summer Place Jennifer Weiner Atria

5. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead

8. When Women Were Dragons Kelly Barnhill Doubleday

9. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

10. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns S&S

5. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

6. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil Tina Brown Crown

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Fly Girl: A Memoir Ann Hood Norton

10. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

10. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

5. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice Bill Browder S&S

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

10. The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden Uli Lorimer, Native Plant Trust Timber Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.