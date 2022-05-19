Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome baby boy in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn't drama free.