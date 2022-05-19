Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

070 SHAKE This New Jersey singer and MC, whose emotionally heavy hybrid of trap and soul has led to her being tapped for collaborations by the likes of Madonna and Kanye West, comes to town to preview her forthcoming second album, “You Can’t Kill Me.” May 21, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

PERENNIAL “In the Midnight Hour,” the second full-length from this Western New England trio, is fierce and spiky, its compact blasts of fury loose enough to allow in the occasional sax skronk or psych-pop breakdown. They play with two other local acts, fuzz-pop outfit going222jail and lo-fi explorers The Collect Pond. May 21, 7 p.m. Looney Tunes Allston. instagram.com/looneytunesallston

Advertisement

J. ROBBINS The indie-rock stalwart, who’s led beloved bands like Jawbox and Burning Airlines, will be accompanied by cellist Gordon Withers at this solo electric show. May 25, 7:30 p.m. Haymarket Lounge at City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

GARTH BROOKS His Garthness is making one of his periodic interruptions of his retirement to play us the hits; the man who introduced stadium rock excess to mainstream country performance is back in the stadium. His pandemic-postponed tour brings him to Gillette Stadium for the first time for two shows. May 20-21, 7 p.m. $84.74. Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxborough. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

LUKE WINSLOW-KING Winslow-King is touring in support of the latest iteration of his blues-forward roots music, “If These Walls Could Talk,” out only a few weeks ago. He’ll be accompanied by the Italian slide-guitar maestro Roberto Luti, a frequent collaborator who also helped him make the new record. May 24, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

YONI BATTAT Battat will focus on his upcoming album, “Fragments,” a musical expression of his Iraqi-Jewish identity that incorporates Arabic, Hebrew, and English lyrics and traditional Arabic instrumentation. The concert is part of the ongoing Boston Festival of New Jewish Music. May 25, 7 p.m. Free. The Back Room at The Boston Synagogue, 55 Martha Road. 617-531-4610, www.jartsboston.org

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

HELEN SUNG TRIO The acclaimed pianist, winner of the 2007 Mary Lou Williams Piano Competition and a 2021 Guggenheim Fellow, performs a program celebrating women in jazz, playing compositions by Toshiko Akiyoshi, Geri Allen, Carla Bley, Marian McPartland, and Mary Lou Williams, as well as Sung’s own pieces. With bassist David Wong and drummer Kendrick Scott. May 21, 1 p.m. Free. Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland St., Newton. wabanimprovement.org/newton-piano-summit

MICHELLE WILLSON & THE EVIL GAL FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA Singer, songwriter, and bandleader Willson, a.k.a. “Evil Gal,” is a powerhouse vocalist who can swing and shout the blues with the best of them. May 21, 8 p.m. $25. Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln St., Westford. www.westford.org/pca

TIERNEY SUTTON The marvelous vocalist boasts a repertoire ranging from the Great American Songbook to numbers by Joni Mitchell and Sting. This appearance features her Paris Sessions trio, with prime pianist Tamir Hendelman and classically trained guitarist and arranger Serge Merlaud. May 22, 8 p.m. $36-$42. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

CHAMPION: AN OPERA IN JAZZ COVID-19 disruptions to rehearsal scuttled the staging of Boston Lyric Opera’s season finale, but performances of Terence Blanchard’s “opera in jazz” about boxer Emile Griffith will go on, concert-style with costumes. Brian Majors plays the title role alongside an ensemble cast including Tichina Vaughn as Emile’s mother, Emelda, and Stephanie Blythe as a supportive gay bar owner. May 20 and 22. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

Advertisement

BACH INSTITUTE Students and scholars have converged on Emmanuel Church for recitals, rehearsals, discussions, and master classes on the immortal music of J.S. Bach, many of them open to the public, and this weekend brings the grand finale with an open cantata rehearsal with commentary by Ryan Turner (May 21, 11:30 a.m.), a performance of the cantata at the next day’s worship service (May 22, 10 a.m.), and a showcase concert featuring the institute’s fellows (May 22, 7 p.m.) Emmanuel Church. www.emmanuelmusic.org

RADIUS ENSEMBLE To finish out its 23rd season, this chamber ensemble offers a quintet by film composer Nino Rota, a musical cityscape by Valerie Coleman, an oceanic duet by Toru Takemitsu, and Charles Ives’s Piano Trio. Tickets will not be available at the door; reserve in advance. May 21. 8 p.m. Longy School of Music, Cambridge. radiusensemble.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER Spiro Veloudos returns to the theater he called his professional home for more than two decades to direct this larky musical comedy about impoverished Monty Navarro (Jared Troilo) who decides to dispatch the eight members of the D’Ysquith family (all played by Neil A. Casey) who stand between Monty and an aristocratic title. Featuring Aimee Doherty as Sibella Hallward and Jennifer Ellis as Phoebe D’Ysquith, both of whom Monty is smitten with. Through May 22. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

Advertisement

SEA SICK A solo play about the impact of global climate change on the world’s oceans, written and performed by science journalist Alanna Mitchell, and inspired by Mitchell’s book of the same name. Directed by Franco Boni with Ravi Jain. Through May 22. ArtsEmerson. At Jackie Liebergott Black Box, Emerson Paramount Center. Tickets to in-person and virtual performances at 617-824-8400 or www.ArtsEmerson.org

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA Ramona Lisa Alexander excels as a Black mother whose grief-driven need for action propels her on a journey into comic-book-style fantasy after her 14-year-old son is killed by police. The ineradicable ache of a mother’s loss comes through with devastating force, and so, too, does playwright Inda Craig-Galván’s anger at the conditions that allow such losses to keep happening. Skillfully directed by Monica White Ndounou. Streaming production available through May 21. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival. www.companyone.org. For questions, e-mail boxoffice@companyone.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SWAN LAKE It’s one of the most beloved and iconic ballets in the classical canon, filled with romance, sorcery, transformation, and sacrifice, not to mention lush, virtuosic choreography for corps and principals alike. Mikko Nissinen’s opulent production for Boston Ballet, which premiered in 2014, returns for live performances as well as opportunities for on demand streaming (June 9-19) as part of the company’s virtual season. May 26-June 5. $39 and up. Citizen’s Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

Advertisement

Urbanity Dance presents "inTENtion," the professional company’s season finale and the culmination of Urbanity’s 10th anniversary season. Ryan Smith VISUALS

URBANITY DANCE To end its landmark 10th anniversary season, the company presents “inTENtion,” an evening of newly commissioned world premieres by a range of choreographers. The program includes a new work about perception by company artistic associate Meg Anderson featuring six dancers performing in two different locations, joined together by video feed. Other featured choreographers are Key’Aira Lockett, Levi Marsman, Asia Pyron, Nailah Randall-Bellinger, and Chun Jou Tsai. May 20-21. $23-$50. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.urbanitydance.org

CONTINUUM DANCE PROJECT The Boston-based dance company, which focuses on inclusive site-specific works and cross-disciplinary collaborations, presents a new evening-length creation that explores race and gender through the female perspective. The piece plays off an interactive sculpture by Michael Alfano called “Cubed,” and the event features a post-showing talkback. May 26. Free. ArtAssembled, Somerville. https://art.artassembled.org/artassembled/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

ARTHUR WESLEY DOW: NEAREST TO THE DIVINE Dow, more famous perhaps as a teacher than an artist in his own right ― Georgia O’Keeffe, his star student, made quite a name for herself ― is nonetheless a cornerstone of American modern painting for his almost fanatical devotion to structural elements like composition and color. It helps, of course, that the works in this show, most of them small-scale woodblock prints and watercolors, are extravagantly, intensely beautiful. Entranced by the marshes, forests, and seas near his home in Ipswich, Dow defines a moment in American art that helped make much possible beyond it. This show tells you why. Through July 31. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy. 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

BARKLEY HENDRICKS: MY MECHANICAL SKETCHBOOK Best known for his graceful life-size portraiture, Hendricks had a less-seen parallel current to his artmaking that used photography in surprising and innovative ways. When Hendricks called it a “mechanical sketchbook,” he was barely exaggerating; this exhibition collects dozens of his photographs in concert with paintings and drawings that show an active, creative mind rarely at rest. It’s just one part of a Hendricks renaissance — the Brooklyn Museum is working on mounting a major career retrospective right now — that the artist, sadly, did not live to see; he died in 2017 at 72 just, it seemed, as his career was getting started. Through July 24. Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose

NEW ENGLAND TRIENNIAL 2022 In the run-the-gamut world of biennials and triennials, it’s an inevitable challenge to tease something coherent from the inevitable sprawl such broad surveys invite. Taking a smaller bite helps: Spanning both the de Cordova and Fruitlands musuems, this once-in-three-years project, now administered by the Trustees of Reservations, looks within the borders of just New England with 25 artists touching on the notion of rebuilding and remaking — fitting, given the fractures of the past two pandemic years. Through Sept. 11. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova; and Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. 978-456-3924, https://thetrustees.org/place/fruitlands-museum

MURRAY WHYTE

RAW EMOTION: VIGNETTES OF MOTHERHOOD The 34 artists in this interdisciplinary exhibition reflect on the joys, challenges, and unexpected gifts of motherhood. They explore mothering as work, as creative inspiration, and as a force for change. Artists include photographer Rania Matar, painter Helena Wurzel, and sculptor Cicely Carew. Through June 30. Gallery Tempo at Jameson & Thompson, 18 Bartlett Square, Jamaica Plain. https://gallerytempo.com/

CATE McQUAID

Alice Rouse, "Pandemic Self Portrait," from "Raw Emotion: Vignettes of Motherhood." Alice Rouse

EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO Exceptional lineups both nights at the Studio’s current home. Friday it’s Rob Crean, Bethany Van Delft, Cher L, Chris Dimitrakopolous, EJ Murphy, Liam McGurk, and Sean Rosa. Saturday has Rosa, Mike Dorval, Kathe Farris, Angela Sawyer, John Rivera, and Stevie Baek. May 20-21, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

MS. PAT No one has the stories that the star of BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show” has, from her trouble with the law in her early days to the parenting experiences she details in her new Netflix special, “Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” Laughing at the dark times is her specialty. “When you can laugh at it, that means you’ve got control of it,” she says. May 21, 7 p.m. $25-$35. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

RIOT IMPROV MAINSTAGE: STORIES TO SCENES Riot Improv players create scenes based on the tales told by three guest storytellers in the monthly online and in-person show. This edition features Julie Baker, Judah Leblang, and one storyteller to be announced. May 21, 8 p.m. $5-$20. Virtual or in-person at The Rozzie Square Theater, 5 Basile St., Roslindale. 617-318-6376, www.rozziesquaretheater.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

QUANTUMAZING! AT THE MUSEUM OF SCIENCE There are few subjects as fascinating, complex, and philosophical as quantum science, and while you can just watch “Ant Man” and have it explained to you by the lovely Michael Douglas, you can also get your hands dirty this weekend with Quantumazing! Folks of all ages can enjoy this array of interactive activities, lectures, and fun surprises. May 21-22, Event times vary. $29 for adults, $25 for seniors, $24 for children under 11, free for members and children under 3. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. mos.org

FUTURE GENERATIONS This weekend, the Boston Children’s Chorus presents a musical call to action on climate change. Along with the music, this event features youthful expression through word and art. May 22, 4 p.m. Free. $5-$75. Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road. eventbrite.com

WILD & FREE Enjoy this annual show featuring some of youth arts organization Express Yourself’s top talent, including Ricky Duran from season 17 of “The Voice,” and STOMP’s Carlos Thomas and Cammie Griffin Tokunbo. May 26, 7 p.m. Free. Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. exyo.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















