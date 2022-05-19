A towering relic from what was the world’s largest rope factory comes tumbling down

“In the morning it was a slow process,” said Kristin Ligouri of Cordage Commerce Center, the site’s property manager. “Everybody watching was like, ‘That is not going to do any good.’”

Costello Dismantling Co., based in Wareham, managed the demolition, which started just before 9:30 a.m. Workers used a small wrecking ball to repeatedly tap an area of the structure, slowly creating a hole over the course of about two hours. The method was used to ensure the smokestack fell down in an optimal direction.

A historic smokestack on the edge of the ocean in North Plymouth came down Thursday, about a month after a town official determined the 123-year-old relic of the Cordage industrial complex was at risk of collapsing .

Advertisement

Finally, at about 11 a.m, the circular piece of concrete that sat atop the smokestack came crashing 210 feet to the ground. For the rest of the demolition process, Costello Dismantling used a larger wrecking ball to knock down the structure.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

A piece of concrete falls from the top of the smokestack. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“A lot of people were gathered to watch,” Ligouri said. “There was definitely a nostalgic and somber feeling.”

John Wheble from Plymouth was saddened to see the smokestack come down. He used it for navigation when out in the bay. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Demolition on the Cordage smokestack. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On social media in recent weeks, some residents lamented the decision to destroy the decaying smokestack ― which they considered a shoreline landmark ― while others called it an eyesore, and reminder of a time of rampant air pollution.

The Cordage Company, founded in 1824, was once the largest manufacturer of rope and twine in the world, and the town’s biggest employer. The company built the smokestack around 1899, and though the plant shut down in 1972, it has long served as a symbol of the town’s industrial past, even as much of the property around it has been redeveloped.

Demolition on the Cordage smokestack. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Now, Ligouri said, the piece of Plymouth’s industrial past stands only about 25 feet high. Next steps to remove the structure will involve an excavator and a plan to remove the chimney ash.

Advertisement

People watched the demolition of the Cordage smokestack at the Cordage Park in Plymouth. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Town of Plymouth, the Plymouth Community Preservation Committee, and the Cordage Commerce Center are collaborating on a way to memorialize the smokestack.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.