Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirms she’s engaged

The pair got engaged last month in her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico, Ocasio-Cortez told Business Insider in a story published Thursday .

The 32-year-old New York congresswoman announced Thursday afternoon that she is engaged to longtime partner Riley Roberts, whom she met “in true nerdy fashion,” she told Vogue in 2018 , at a Coffee & Conversation night hosted by Boston University while they were both undergraduates.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent her congressional tenure sparring with politicians across the aisle — now, she’s going to be walking down it.

“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet after the article was published.

The progressive congresswoman, who rose to the national attention after her grassroots campaign made her the youngest woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives, said she is in no rush to tie the knot with Roberts.

“No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning,” Ocasio-Cortez told Business Insider on her engagement.

Before you ask, no, there’s no proposal story yet, but The Hill photographer Greg Nash may have captured a glimpse at Ocasio-Cortez’s ring, which appears to be a gold band with a diamond.

Roberts keeps a relatively low profile (hard to do when you’re coupled up with perhaps the Most Chronically Online™ member of Congress). But as of 2018, Vogue reported, Roberts worked in web development.

If you want to get a sense of the couple’s banter, check out the 2019 Netflix documentary “Knock Down the House,” which follows AOC’s historic run and features plenty of clips of Roberts supporting her through her burgeoning political career. (And one clip of him finishing her pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream — but, hey, nobody’s perfect.)

