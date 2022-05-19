Cocktail gardens in bloom; a star pastry chef comes back to Boston

In Roxbury, Bully Boy Distillers (44 Cedric St.) also opens their cocktail garden for the season on Thursday, May 26, with a launch party on Saturday, May 28, kicking off at 1 p.m. Try Kured charcuterie and Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza , taste some rum, and sidle up to a frozen cocktail machine.

Cocktail Gardens: Who needs a patio? Visit the South End and plant yourself at Shore Leave ’s new cocktail garden (345 Harrison Ave.) , with an al fresco-only menu of spam musabi, soy spare ribs, Thai street corn, lawn games, Mai Tais, and frosé. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m., walk-ins only.

Desserts: Icing on the cake for Mooncusser (304 Stuart St.): The Back Bay restaurant run by former Season to Taste chef Carl Dooley adds executive pastry chef Jared Bacheller to the team. He used to be the executive pastry chef at our late, loved L’Espalier before moving to Chicago and working at Acadia (two Michelin stars) and Entente (a mere one Michelin star). Try his buttermilk panna cotta and German chocolate cake Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Rooftops: The Revere Hotel’s rooftop (200 Stuart St.) is open now, serving cured meats, cheeses, chips and dip, and cocktails aplenty: mango margaritas, sangria, and vodka-infused sweet tea.

Coming soon: A new branch of Tenoch is slated to open in East Cambridge this summer (10 Museum Way). Owner Alvaro Sandoval says it will offer the same menu as his other busy branches in Somerville, Medford, Melrose, and the North End: tortas, enchiladas (get the mole), chicken or pork tamales.

