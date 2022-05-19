Is it wrong to want a provider?

Q. I was wondering if it’s wrong for me to want a provider who loves me. Or, another way to say it, a person who loves me and also provides.

I was dating this guy for eight months who worked part time. I broke it off because I don’t see us moving up financially together; it felt like he was more of a burden than a partner. There was also an age difference — he is 40 and I’m 47.

He was really a nice person and fun to be around in so many ways, but I couldn’t fit him into my life. Some people say, “At least he had a job, nobody’s perfect.” They feel I self-sabotaged something good.

What you think?

NOBODY’S PERFECT

A. I think what you think, which is that it’s OK to break up with someone when it’s not a match.

I like the way you put it — that you couldn’t fit this person into your life.

Everyone has different priorities and values. You want someone who offers more financial security or, at the very least, feels the same way about money. That doesn’t make you shallow or cruel. It also doesn’t mean that your ex is lazy, not good enough, or offers nothing. It’s more about the two of you not being great partners for each other.

Don’t get freaked out by the feedback from people who love you. Some of them might think that having someone is better than no one, when that’s not the case, at least for you. They’re right to say that nobody’s perfect, but you can explain that you want a different kind of imperfect person. That might help them understand that you’re not looking for some dream mate who doesn’t exist.

You tried this for eight months and made a decision. You haven’t told us you miss him. You’re not experiencing regret, just fear about what’s next. That means you had the courage to follow your instincts. Sounds good to me.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Why don’t you support yourself?

ZEPTEMBER-





^I think she does, but wants someone to live at the same level of lifestyle where she doesn’t have to pay their way.

BKLYNMOM





Dear letter writer, I’d have been totally on board if you led with “I want an equal partner,” but you didn’t. You want someone to pay the bills and I sense that love is secondary to that. If this is your priority I’m sure you will find someone, but I wonder what his priorities will be. And if your situation changes as you age, will he readjust according to his priorities?

HIKERGALNH





Maybe I’m off base, but the way I read the letter is that the writer is supporting herself and is looking for a partner who also supports himself and has sufficient financial resources to contribute to them doing more together like travel, buy property, etc.

PHATALISTIC





After reading some other replies I think the problem is the word “provider” in your approach. It implies that you want someone to take care of you financially. If you’re looking to grow together financially, use the word “partner.” Less off-putting to potential suitors.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Either way, don’t second-guess your decision based on other people’s comments. You know what’s best for you.

MYSTERYWOMAN





Stop hanging around people who want you to settle. A boyfriend or girlfriend shouldn’t feel like a burden.

PMCD101





If it’s not right for you, it’s not right. Comments from others are great, but you are driving the bus.

DOGSKI

