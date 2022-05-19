‘Martha’s Vineyard, here I come!’

He’s performed on Broadway, in movies, and on TV, but the most meaningful professional experience for John Douglas Thompson has been his theater work in New England. Hailed by many as a leading Shakespearean actor, Thompson, 58, has performed with theater groups including Shakespeare & Company, American Repertory Theater, and, most recently, the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, as Prospero in “The Tempest.” In 2019, Thompson received the Elliot Norton Award for outstanding performance by an actor in a large theater for his role as boxer Emile Griffith in “Man in the Ring” with the Huntington Theatre Company. Now, the Bath, England, native is receiving the Elliot Norton Award for Sustained Excellence. The Boston Theater Critics Association will present the accolade in a virtual ceremony on May 23 at 8 p.m. “I am so honored,” said Thompson in a recent phone call from his home in Brooklyn. “New England is such a special place. Most of the opportunities that shaped my life happened in New England, so receiving this award and being recognized for my work is the fulfillment of a dream. It’s a full-circle moment.” It was while working in computer sales in Connecticut in his 20s that he saw a play (“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” by August Wilson) at Yale University that Thompson caught the acting bug. He left his job and moved to Providence to study acting at Trinity Repertory Company and now, more than 30 years later, he continues a successful acting career that includes the HBO TV shows “Mare of Easttown,” with Kate Winslet, and Julian Fellowes’s “The Gilded Age.” And while his many professional pursuits keep Thompson busy, he is looking forward to finding time to unwind on Martha’s Vineyard, his go-to vacation destination, this summer. We caught up with the award-winning performer to talk about all things travel.

I must admit, vacations have been few and far between given my work schedule. After every show I promise myself a well-deserved vacation, but instead I sniff out the next job opportunity for fear of never working again … the actor’s dilemma. However, when I have truly vacationed, my favorite destination has been Martha’s Vineyard. The Vineyard has always provided me an immersive experience of fun, relaxation, and joy. I have fallen in love with the beaches, the singular beauty and uniqueness of each town, wonderful food, fascinating cultural and historical sites. … I could go on and on, but maybe I should just go. Martha’s Vineyard, here I come!

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I’m really not that much of a drinker, but while vacationing I will indulge in gin and tonic, a boozy Arnold Palmer, and coconut water for all the obvious reasons.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I am of Jamaican British descent and have been wanting to visit West Africa, specifically Nigeria, for some time now to explore the culture, the food, the nature, game preserves, beaches, and nightlife. My work schedule once again has been the reason I have not visited. But Nigeria is of bucket list significance for me, so I’m hoping to check that box soon.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My favorite skin lotion, Eucerin. It is my balm, my healing ointment.

Aisle or window?

Window of course, unless I’ve had too much water before boarding the plane, then I try to switch to aisle. But I need the window to keep my connection with the outside world. I do not like confinement.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

When I was 9 years old and living in Montreal, we took a family vacation to Jamaica and it was extraordinary. It was so much fun being around my cousins and connecting with family I hadn’t met before that trip. I remember climbing trees and picking ackee [Jamaica’s national fruit], swimming in Dunn’s River Falls. … I was exposed to a whole different culture, which was my own culture, but one I hadn’t been around or involved in, so it was an incredible experience and really opened my mind to what other places were like.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sweetmeats [candied fruits, nuts, and other confections] and baked goods.

Best travel tip?

Bring duplicate travel accessory bags — one to keep in [your] room, and the other to keep on you when out and about. Also, bring a universal battery pack for computer equipment. Indispensable. And a good pair of earphones to tune in and tune out.

JULIET PENNINGTON