Best things to do in RI this week: May 20-27

They’re blue. They’re men. They’re a group. You guessed it: It’s Blue Man Group. For some 30 years, the world has been captivated by blue men beats and innovative instruments. Catch ‘em at PPAC May 20-22. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here .

Gonna be a scorchah out there. Or as my uncle would shout as he ran into the ocean: “Ghiorse Factor: Perfect 10 !” Providence, we’re headed into a summer-hot weekend, and it’s time to get out and celebrate. From “The Office” trivia to river boat cruises to vegan socials, the vibes are off the charts. (Daley Factor: 10.)

The iconic Blue Man Group performs in Providence May 20-22. Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

RIVERBOAT SEASON

Cool down on the water this weekend by hopping a river boat. Yup, it’s officially river boat season, baby. The Providence River Boat Company offers daily 50-minute narrated tours. You can also book a Providence Architecture Tour, or a Twilight River Cruise. And — in the collab we didn’t know we needed — they’re also hosting floating wine tastings with Gooseneck Vineyards: 60-minutes, four featured wines and food pairings. (Wine floats aren’t daily, so check online to book; the next is May 26 with limited space left.) Prices vary. 101 Dyer St., Providence, RI. 401-580-2628. Details here.

VINCENT’S OPENING WEEKEND

It’s the first full weekend of Van Gogh in Providence, and I know I’m not the only one raring to gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” — running now through July 8 at the Rhode Island Convention Center — has sold some 3 million tickets globally. Guests are immersed into some 300 masterpieces, comprised of over 4 trillion high-res pixels, from The Starry Night to Sunflowers. We’ll also hear Van Gogh’s “thoughts and words set to a symphonic score.” Details here.

DOWNTON FEVER

It seems like the Internet has Downton fever, with “A New Era” hitting the silver screen. If you’re itching to get your Grantham on, you might dress up for tea and scones at a mansion. Bristol’s stately Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum offers afternoon tea — hot or iced tea, with fresh scones with clotted cream — with views of their lush grounds. #DowntonFever. Tickets from $15. May 20-22. 101 Ferry Road, Bristol. Details here and here.

Meanwhile, Belcourt’s guided tour offers similar vibes. Tour the Gilded Age mansion first built for a divorced horse-loving playboy — you can’t make this up — and see which areas were featured in HBO’s “Gilded Age.” May 21, 2 p.m. Adults $20, age 7-17 $8. 657 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Details here.

HOT TEMPS, COOL MUSIC

This double-bill looks pretty epic. For this tour, guitarists and singer/songwriters Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene have “ditched their bands for some stripped down acoustic performances, each taking a turn with one of their songs, while the other provides accompaniment.” New Orleans-based Osborne is a fantastic live performer — just check out his performance at Telluride for a taste — and Greene can bring it: check out this jam with Bob Weir. The two combine forces at the Greenwich Odeum May 21. From $48. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

DRINK BEER, MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA

The best way wow ‘em at a summer cookout? Pasta salad with pasta you made by hand. (Aw shucks, it was nothing.) Learn how to make your own ziti, fusilli and ridged macaroni May 22 at Smug Brewery with Newport Pasta Co. Ticket price includes a beer. $26. 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. Details here.

FAREWELL WITH “FAIRVIEW”

Trinity Rep wraps its 2021-22 season with “Fairview,” a 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner by Jackie Sibblies Drury. Directed by Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company alum Christopher Windom, running May 22 to June 19.

According to Trinity’s synopsis: Beverly Frasier, a Black, suburban, middle-class mom, is preparing a family dinner for her Mama’s birthday party. “Several stresses” threaten to ruin the perfect family dinner. “The play takes a surprising direction that explores the white gaze, racial stereotypes, and life as a Black person in a white supremacist society in a daringly theatrical way.” Tickets from $27. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

DWIGHT & ANGELA & PAM & JIM

For $100: Where did Dunder meet Mifflin?

My fellow “Office” fans friends, this is the trivia night we’ve been watching for. You think you know Michael Scott? Head to The Office Trivia Night at Arooga’s in Warwick for the honorary title of Biggest “Office” Fan in Rhody — and find out who is the Oscar and who is the Erin of your group. Plus prizes, apps and beer (St. Pauli Girl, anyone?) From $20. 615 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. May 23, 7-9 p.m. Details here.

VEGGIE SOCIAL

Meet fellow Ocean Staters, dig live music, and dig into plant-based goodness at the Rhody Foody Social hosted by Plant City May 24. The non-meat-and-greet offers a mixer vibe with sample bites. Full plates are available for purchase, plus cash bar. Plant City is a PVD gem, so this sounds #Veggietastic. From $15. 345 South Water St., Providence. Details here.

FARM POTLUCK

Welp, this sounds amazing. Wild Harmony Farm, an organic livestock farm in Exeter, kicks off its season of “Young Farmer Nights” May 26 at 6 p.m. You’ll tour the farm, learn about Wild Harmony’s “silvopasture” (tell me more) and celebrate with a potluck dinner. Wild Harmony is a certified organic livestock farm “focused on environmental stewardship and utilizing regenerative farming practices. They raise grass-fed beef cattle, organic pigs (farrow to finish), organic chickens and turkeys. #SupportLocalFarmers. Free. If you’re bringing food, let the farm know in advance. 366 Victory Highway #C. Details here and here.

FOOD TRUCK… THURSDAY?

Yes, it’s real. You’ve heard me tell of Food Truck Fridays in my previous columns (and if you haven’t: why?) If you play your cards right, you could hit up three this week: Warwick kicks off a season of monthly Food Truck Nights at Crowne Plaza Warwick May 26. Free to enter, just pay for what you eat and drink. Find some dozen food trucks, live music and beer and wine from Trinity Brewhouse. Details here. 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, R.I. Details here.

For those of you who don’t read every column (sobs into pillow, quickly regroups), a reminder that you can find two on May 27: Mulligan’s Island Food Truck Festival runs every Friday this season with live music, some 20 Rhody food trucks, and mobile Beer Garden. 401-464-8855. 1000 New London Ave., Cranston. Details here.

And some 15 local food trucks park at Roger Williams Park at 5 p.m. every Friday. Bring a chair or blanket and soak up live tunes from local artists, jump on the carousel, hop the train ride. #FoodTruckFridays. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here

ROCKY HORROR

Attention “Rocky Horror Picture Show” fans — and you are legion — don’t miss a screening of the cult-classic at the Misquamicut Drive-in May 27. One ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring the whole crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

LIVE MUSIC AND BEER

Summer’s most iconic duo. Westerly’s Grey Sail Brewing launches a summer music series at their brewery/beer garden, kicking off May 27 with local guitarist/vocalist James Harris. 4-7 p.m. 63 Canal St. Details here. Learn more about the artist here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

