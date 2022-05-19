On campus, next generation of antiabortion activists is optimistic about what’s next

She recently accepted a fellowship with Standing with You, a branch of the national group Students for Life. This summer she will train in Washington, D.C., to learn how to connect pregnant students at UNH next year with resources, including child care, housing, and meal plans. Students for Life says it has 1,296 chapters on college campuses, in all 50 states.

But over the past year — and especially since the publication of a leaked draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade — Regan, the president of UNH Students for Life, has considered another path: dedicating her career to the antiabortion movement.

Katelyn Regan came to college at the University of New Hampshire convinced she wanted to be an elementary school teacher. Growing up with a brother with disabilities, she knew she loved to help people. She worked in a preschool and adored playing with the kids.

“Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important for women to know that they have options,” said Regan, 21.

For student activists such as Regan, advocating against abortion on campuses in New England can be a lonely calling. She and others said they feel stigmatized, misunderstood, and even hated. She’s had students scream in her face, berating her as she stood at a table her club had set up to discuss the issue with other students; some posted threats online to show up and flip over the table.

“It is definitely a very scary time to be openly pro-life right now,” she said.

Yet the leaked decision, and the prospect of significant change after almost a half-century of protest, has also provided a rush of momentum and excitement for the antiabortion movement. Now, students involved in the work are talking about what’s next with a sense of real hope that a court decision will allow some states, at least, to outlaw abortion, and others to engage in serious debates about restricting it.

Even if abortion remains legal in the Northeast and other liberal areas of the country, the court decision may force people to think about an issue they prefer to ignore, some young activists say, and perhaps ignite broader moral indignation about abortion.

“It needs to be illegal before the culture can even change,” said Anilda Rodrigues, 22, a senior at Boston College who is a leader in the Students for Life of Boston College club there.

Rodrigues, a philosophy major, said she believes the purpose of laws is to serve humanity, and she considers unborn babies to be fully human.

“When the culture is misunderstanding what the point of the law is, that’s when we need to get the law right in order to attempt to change that culture,” she said.

Rodrigues said it can be hard to talk about abortion with her peers, especially because so many oppose placing restrictions on it. When people walk by the tables her club sets up on campus, many seem upset to see them there, she said.

“All of a sudden they’re just aggravated. They just have this hostility vibe, they just want to cancel us,” she said. “That is part of what makes it hard.”

Rodrigues said that in today’s polarized world it’s hard to oppose abortion without people assuming what her beliefs are on other topics.

“I’m not an old white Republican, and I know a lot of people of color in my community who think abortion is injustice, and I don’t think people hear from these people as often,” she said.

Originally from Cape Verde, Rodrigues grew up in Boston and said abortion was never discussed at home or in church. She came to her beliefs through secular reasoning, rather than religion, she said.

“I don’t think it’s anti-liberal to be pro-life,” she said. “It is because we care about human life that we fight for life, it’s not because we want to control anyone.”

Even at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, a Catholic college founded by the Benedictine order, it took several years for students to start an antiabortion club on campus, in part because of pushback from both students and administrators, said Tom Canuel, a sophomore and member of Hawks for Life, which received official approval in October 2021.

Part of the group’s activism includes praying in front of the Planned Parenthood center in Manchester, he said. Canuel, a theology major, said he prays for the end of abortion, for the center staff, and for any woman he sees entering or exiting.

“I would want to give her a hug and tell her that she’s not alone, and that she doesn’t have to go through with what she’s going to,” he said.

Canuel and others in the club plan to work more next year on making sure students at St. Anselm know about the resources offered by local pregnancy centers, which are organizations run by abortion opponents. They also hope to change attitudes toward pregnancy.

“There is a massive stigma in our society that says that women can’t get pregnant while they’re in college, or can’t raise a baby . . . and a lot of the stuff that we do in Hawks for Life is to reverse that,” Canuel said.

At UNH, Regan has been working over the past year to build momentum for the small antiabortion movement on campus. Thanks to word of mouth and a presence at the university club fair, its membership has grown from three students to 12. That is still small in comparison to the campus club for Planned Parenthood, she said.

“It can be really overwhelming to look at the difference in numbers between their group and our group,” Regan said.

Regan, who is from Exeter, N.H., said the phrase she heard her friends say in high school — “my body, my choice” — always sounded logical. Then at her church youth group she learned more about abortion, and realized “my choice” referred to the decision to end a pregnancy. It bothered her.

“It’s not your body, there is a body within your body,” she said.

Regan took her midterms early that year in order to attend the annual March for Life in Washington and the experience was transformational, she said. Being with others who shared her beliefs made her feel like she was part of something larger. But when she posted about it on Instagram, negative comments poured in.

“You missed midterms for this? What were you thinking? What a waste of time,” people wrote.

Looking back, those comments seem tame, Regan said. Recently, she traveled to Philadelphia with a group of antiabortion students and outside a Planned Parenthood a woman screamed in her face, explaining how an abortion had saved her.

“It was one of those experiences when I had to just stand and be yelled at, because there wasn’t anything I could say to take away that pain,” she said.

Regan also volunteers at Seacoast Birthright, a local center run by abortion opponents that helps pregnant women and mothers access resources, where she helps organize the office and plan fund-raisers. From that experience, she said, she has seen firsthand how scared and overwhelmed pregnant mothers can feel.

As Regan thinks about the future, and how her career will unfold, she can now imagine helping to end legal abortion in this country altogether.

“It’s really encouraging and exciting,” she said.

