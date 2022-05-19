The feds protected Whitey Bulger for decades. Now they’re protecting themselves.

A bigger conflict of interest you cannot find. The federal government doesn’t want to charge Geas because a prosecution risks exposing the culpability the feds own for putting Bulger in a position to be murdered.

More than three years later, as my colleague Shelley Murphy reported , Geas has not been charged with Bulger’s murder and remains in the hole.

Shortly after the South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death in his prison cell with a padlock tucked in a sock, his presumed killer, Freddy Geas, was tucked in the hole, aka solitary confinement.

The feds have already dodged one bullet, after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by Bulger’s family, which claimed government negligence in putting the 89-year-old gangster in easy reach of Massachusetts criminals who had a reason to despise if not to kill him.

Advertisement

The idea that it has taken this long to investigate a murder that took place in a federal prison, with cameras everywhere, is ludicrous. There’s only one plausible explanation: the feds are covering for themselves.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The irony is that Bulger led a charmed life, and ended others’ with impunity, because the FBI and the US Justice Department considered him an asset in their campaign against the Mafia, an informant to prize and protect. With the blessing of the FBI and even high-ranking members of the Justice Department, he murdered many and collected millions in tribute for allowing the free flow of drugs that he and his acolytes claimed he did so much to keep out of Southie.

When, thanks largely to the good work of the Massachusetts State Police and US Drug Enforcement Administration, Bulger finally faced the prospect of criminal charges, his corrupt FBI handler tipped him off and he went on the lam. The FBI’s search for him the first year he was gone was laughably perfunctory at best. They didn’t want to find him, because they didn’t know what he’d say.

Advertisement

Sixteen years later, thanks to some honest FBI agents, a perceptive deputy US Marshal, and dogged prosecutors, Bulger was captured in Santa Monica and brought back to face the music.

Bulger’s lawyers admitted he made millions from the drug trade, but insisted he would never kill a woman and wasn’t a rat. A jury found otherwise and he was shipped off to spend his final days as a guest of the nation.

Not surprisingly, given his cantankerous nature, Bulger turned out to be a pain in the neck for US Bureau of Prison officials, who moved him from Arizona to Florida. After officials in Florida tired of his constant complaining and harassing staff, they pawned him off on Hazelton in West Virginia, claiming his declining health had miraculously improved.

Bulger was dead within 12 hours of arriving at Hazelton.

Geas, a Mafia hitman, wasn’t the only career criminal from Massachusetts at Hazelton who had a motive to tune up Whitey Bulger, but he was the first with an opportunity. Another Massachusetts criminal, Paul J. DeCologero, was captured on camera entering Bulger’s cell with Geas two hours before Bulger’s battered body was found.

The federal government enabled Bulger’s murder of many. And it is reasonable now to suggest there is evidence that the same government enabled Bulger’s murderer to kill him.

That Freddy Geas remains in solitary confinement, punished but not charged, is scandalous. But it’s hardly an isolated incident. Between 2013 and 2019, of the 78 inmates killed in federal prisons, nine were killed at Hazelton, hence its nickname: Misery Mountain.

Advertisement

The feds, cynically, believe they can ride this out, because who cares about imprisoned gangsters killing each other?

Back in the day, the feds allowed Whitey Bulger to do his brutal thing, reasoning that no one would care about him bumping off other criminals. That Faustian deal ignored the fact that Bulger murdered innocent people, too.

The feds are gambling again, betting that not enough people care about Whitey Bulger’s violent demise, but rather see it as some form of rough justice. So far, that bet is paying off.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.