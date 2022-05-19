fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firearm recovered from Charlestown High School; 13-year-old taken into custody

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Boston police took a 13-year-old into custody after responding to a report of a firearm at Charlestown High School Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. and recovered the firearm that was found inside the school, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

The “firearm and 13-year-old [were] found in school,” Boyle said in an email. “Not sure the location.”

There were no injuries reported, he said.

Charlestown High School is located at 240 Medford St. and has an enrollment of 821 students, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

