Firearm recovered from Charlestown High School; 13-year-old taken into custody

Boston police took a 13-year-old into custody after responding to a report of a firearm at Charlestown High School Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. and recovered the firearm that was found inside the school, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

The “firearm and 13-year-old [were] found in school,” Boyle said in an email. “Not sure the location.”