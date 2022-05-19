Former Lincoln police dispatcher sentenced to five years in federal prison on child porn charges

A former Lincoln police dispatcher was sentenced to five-years in federal prison for child pornography charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Spencer Hughes, 33 of Randolph, pleaded guilty in January to to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Authorities searched Hughes home in October 2020 and recovered multiple electronic devices and external hard drives, the statement said. The hard drives contained multiple folders saved under what appeared to be female names.