Former Lincoln police dispatcher sentenced to five years in federal prison on child porn charges

A former Lincoln police dispatcher was sentenced to five-years in federal prison for child pornography charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.
Spencer Hughes, 33 of Randolph, pleaded guilty in January to to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.
Authorities searched Hughes home in October 2020 and recovered multiple electronic devices and external hard drives, the statement said. The hard drives contained multiple folders saved under what appeared to be female names.
“One folder contained approximately 19 digital files depicting child pornography, including images and videos,” the statement said. “This folder included a prepubescent minor female who appeared to be younger than the age of 12 engaged in sexual conduct, among other things.”
Authorities also found more than 2,200 images and approximately 68 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices, the statement said.
Hughes was working as a dispatcher at the time of his arrest and was placed on leave by the town of Lincoln at the time, the Globe reported.
At the time Lincoln Chief of Police A. Kevin Kennedy called the allegations “very concerning,” and said the department was cooperating with federal investigators.
