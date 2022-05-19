Former president George W. Bush makes gaffe, confusing Iraq, Ukraine in speech decrying ‘brutal’ invasion

Former president George W. Bush on Wednesday had a sensitive slip of the tongue during a speech in Dallas, blasting Russia’s “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq” before correcting himself and clarifying for his rapt audience, “I mean, of Ukraine.”

Bush, who launched the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, made the error during remarks at the George W. Bush Institute, an arm of his presidential library.

“Russian elections are rigged,” Bush told the crowd Wednesday. “Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process. The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”