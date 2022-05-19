Healey wins endorsement of EMILY’s List, top Democrat abortion rights group

“Healey is the pro-choice leader that Massachusetts needs, and EMILY’s List is thrilled to announce our support of her campaign to become the state’s next governor,” EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler said in a statement.

The group, which has endorsed Healey in her past campaigns for attorney general, pointed toward her support for the ROE Act, which enshrined abortion rights into state law, amid a looming Supreme Court decision that may overturn the landmark abortion case.

Weeks before delegates from the Democratic Party gather to endorse candidates for statewide office, EMILY’s List, a preeminent national abortion rights group that supports Democratic women running for office, threw its weight behind Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in her campaign for governor.

Advertisement

EMILY’s List has big national sway. In the last election cycle alone, the group’s affiliated super PAC, Women Vote!, spent nearly $50 million on candidates nationwide.

Healey is leading her primary opponent, Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, in fundraising, her eye-popping $4.9 millionwar chest exceeding the senator’s $353,143 in cash on hand.

Healey said in a statement that she was “honored to receive their endorsement.”

“With Roe under threat, we need to elect more Democratic women across the country who will stand up for access to safe and legal abortion,” she said.

The endorsement comes on the heels of another major national abortion rights group endorsing Healey. When NARAL Pro-Choice America backed the attorney general earlier this year, Chang-Díaz’s campaign pushed back, and said the senator had not been contacted by NARAL.

On Thursday, Chang-Díaz’s campaign pushed back again, calling the process “frustrating” and accusing EMILY’s List of discounting the Jamaica Plain Democrat, who is the only person of color in the race.

A spokeswoman for the campaign told the Globe that the senator had not been interviewed by EMILY’s List as part of their endorsement process.

Advertisement

“The feminist movement has a long history of erasing and excluding women of color — it’s inexcusable to repeat these same mistakes of the past,” spokeswoman Kaitlyn Solares said in a statement. “This endorsement will have little impact on the race, since establishment money has been with the Attorney General from the start. But where it matters is for the feminist movement.”

A spokesperson for EMILY’s List did not respond to requests for comment regarding the accusation, instead providing a statement that said Healey “will fight to protect the rights of the people of Massachusetts — including access to abortion — and EMILY’s List is proud to support her campaign.”









Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.