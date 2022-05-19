‘John Doe’ R.I. trooper who missed work because he was drunk goes to court to get job back

The John Doe trooper says in the case being litigated in state Superior Court right now that the state police failed to follow the rules in the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights when the agency fired him in January. Critics say that law provides too much protection for police misconduct and too little leeway for police department leaders to impose discipline, or even speak publicly about high-profile cases. The General Assembly, as it has for the last two years, is considering changes to the law.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island State Police trooper who was fired after he allegedly got so drunk that he couldn’t report to work overseeing patrol operations for the entire state on Christmas Day is going to court – anonymously – to get his job back.

The John Doe trooper case is one example of how the law, often called LEOBOR, actually works.

“LEOBOR constrains the flow of information to the public about errant police officers and, given the pendency of the John Doe litigation, the Division must, at this juncture, respectfully decline comment or disclosing Mr. Doe’s identity,” Vincent Ragosta, an attorney representing the state, said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The trooper’s lawyer also declined to comment, likewise citing the police bill of rights.

The backstory is laid out in court documents that were redacted to remove any mention of the trooper’s name.

It began in October 2021, when a major in the state police asked Trooper Doe, whose rank was high enough that he wasn’t in the troopers’ union, about rumors that the trooper had been dating a subordinate for several months. The trooper acknowledged that he was – in fact, he was living with her.

The trooper’s legal papers said the rules don’t prohibit consensual dating relationships among colleagues, and he didn’t supervise her at work. But the state police said they moved his shift to make sure he never would, and that under the state police policies, he was supposed to inform his superiors about the relationship, which he hadn’t.

The state police leadership and the trooper agreed on a two-day suspension over not notifying superiors about the romantic relationship. That’s the longest amount of time an officer can be suspended without triggering a full review under the police bill of rights. Officers have the right to have firings and longer suspensions heard before a three-member hearing committee. One member is selected by the officer, one by the agency, and one picked by both – or by a judge if they can’t agree. The process can be long and expensive.

The agreement the trooper and the state police reached avoided that process. Under the agreement, the trooper also agreed that he’d be on a probationary period for three months, when he’d give up his rights under the police bill of rights – including a hearing if he got in trouble again. The probationary period would start, his court papers say, after he’d served his two-day suspension and returned to work.

Just a few weeks later, the trooper was under investigation yet again. On Dec. 25, 2021, the trooper failed to show up for work. He was supposed to oversee patrol operations for the entire state that day. When his supervisor and another member of the division went to check on him, they found the trooper “heavily intoxicated,” unable to speak coherently or do anything but sit in a chair, the state police said. The trooper was in his full uniform, with a gun in his duty belt. It turned out to be unloaded. The trooper’s own court documents describe Dec. 25 as a day when he was in a “mental health crisis” for which he sought treatment.

Weeks later, then-Col. James Manni fired him. Because of the previous discipline over the undisclosed relationship, the trooper was on probationary status and didn’t have rights under the police bill of rights, Manni wrote in his termination letter.

“Your dereliction of duty and misconduct placed troopers under your command at risk, reflected poor leadership, terrible judgment and could have resulted in harm to the citizens of this state,” Manni wrote.

Manni has since left the state police to work as the town manager in South Kingstown. He’s been replaced by Col. Darnell Weaver.

The trooper’s court case says the state police failed to follow the rules multiple times — including by not informing him of what he was entitled to under the police bill of rights — along the way to firing him. Though the agreement he’d reached said he was giving up protections under the bill of rights, it never explained what that specifically meant, he argued.

Even if the agreement was valid, though, there’s another problem, the trooper’s court papers say: The three-month probationary period hadn’t kicked in yet. The probation was supposed to start after he’d returned from work after his two-day suspension over the undisclosed romantic relationship – but he hadn’t yet done so by Christmas Day or the day he was fired, he says. So he wasn’t actually on probation, and should be entitled to a bill of rights hearing for discipline, he argued.

The trooper is asking Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney to reinstate his pay and rule that he’s entitled to a hearing under the police bill of rights. The court action was filed in January. Arguments were held in April.

The state police said in response to a series of the trooper’s arguments that he “is for the most part wrong, but even in that small instance where he is correct, he is so in only a trivial and inconsequential way.”

They also rebutted the trooper’s arguments that he didn’t knowingly waive his rights by pointing out that he was a 24-year veteran who had given up his rights under the law before during a previous disciplinary issue. He’d been suspended six other times, Manni’s termination letter said.

The state asked Gibney to find that the trooper was on probationary status and properly fired. But if she decides otherwise, the state asked her to rule that it can start from square one and issue charges through the bill of rights process.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.